Ivanka Trump praises hostage families' 'strength and conviction' at Tel Aviv gathering following Hamas deal

President Trump's daughter was joined by her husband Jared Kushner and White House envoy Steve Witkoff during Hostages Square rally

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and a former administration advisor, told a large crowd at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday night that she was "in awe" of the "strength and conviction in spite of such suffering" of the families of the hostages as they prepare to come home following the historic Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal brokered by her father earlier this week.

"And the president wanted me to share, as he has with so many of you personally, that he sees you, he hears you, he stands with you always," she added. "And, the return of each hostage is not only a moment of homecoming and relief, It's a triumph of faith, of courage, and of our shared humanity." 

Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, told the crowd he had complete confidence that "what will rise from this trauma will be a level of greatness, a level of achievement, a level of impact on the world, a level of leadership that Israel has never seen."

FROM GRIEF TO GRATITUDE: TRUMP PRAISED AS ISRAELIS CELEBRATE HAMAS HOSTAGE DEAL IN TEL AVIV

Ivanka Trump at a rally in hostage square

Ivanka Trump speaking to the crowd at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday. (Credit: Paulina Patimer)

He added, "As we close this chapter, let's learn from the challenges and the pain of the last few years, and let's do our best to make Israel, to make the region, to make the world peaceful, to build bridges of understanding, to eliminate hatred in ourselves, hatred for others, and to really lead with love." 

TRUMP SAYS 'WHOLE WORLD CAME TOGETHER' TO SECURE ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL AFTER MONTHS OF DEADLOCK

White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who also spoke at the rally, said that the courage of the families of the hostages "has moved the world" as the surviving hostages prepare to come home following a ceasefire deal with Hamas. 

Steve Witkoff speaks at a rally in Hostage Square

White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who also spoke at the rally, said that the courage of the families of the hostages "has moved the world" as the surviving hostages prepare to come home following a ceasefire deal with Hamas.  (Credit: Paulina Patimer)

"From the depths of our hearts, we honor the families of the hostages," Witkoff said in front of a crowd of thousands. "Each and every one of you have carried the moral weight of this nation. Your courage has moved the world and has touched me in ways that I have never been touched before in my entire life." 

US SENDS CENTCOM TROOPS TO ISRAEL FOR TRUMP-BROKERED HAMAS CEASEFIRE MONITORING

Jared Kushner speaks at a rally in Hostage Square

Jared Kushner speaks at a rally in Hostage Square on Saturday in Tel Aviv. (Credit: Alon Gilboa)

Witkoff also praised Trump as a "humanitarian who once again proved that bold leadership and moral clarity can reshape history and change the world. We all, we all owe a debt of deep gratitude to President Trump."

Aerial shot of a rally at Hostage Square

Hundreds of thousands of people at Tel Aviv's Hostage Square and the nearby streets, to support the hostage families who are expected to welcome their loved ones back in the coming days. ( Credit: Amir Goldstein)

The 72-hour countdown for Hamas to release its remaining hostages began on Friday. 

Twenty of the hostages are believed to be alive, while another 28 are deceased. 

Fox News' Greg Norman and Greg Levinson contributed to this report. 

