Ivanka Trump praises hostage families' 'strength and conviction' at Tel Aviv gathering following Hamas deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and a former administration advisor, told a large crowd at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday night that she was "in awe" of the "strength and conviction in spite of such suffering" of the families of the hostages as they prepare to come home following the historic Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal brokered by her father earlier this week.

"And the president wanted me to share, as he has with so many of you personally, that he sees you, he hears you, he stands with you always," she added. "And, the return of each hostage is not only a moment of homecoming and relief, It's a triumph of faith, of courage, and of our shared humanity."

Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, told the crowd he had complete confidence that "what will rise from this trauma will be a level of greatness, a level of achievement, a level of impact on the world, a level of leadership that Israel has never seen."

FROM GRIEF TO GRATITUDE: TRUMP PRAISED AS ISRAELIS CELEBRATE HAMAS HOSTAGE DEAL IN TEL AVIV

He added, "As we close this chapter, let's learn from the challenges and the pain of the last few years, and let's do our best to make Israel, to make the region, to make the world peaceful, to build bridges of understanding, to eliminate hatred in ourselves, hatred for others, and to really lead with love."

TRUMP SAYS 'WHOLE WORLD CAME TOGETHER' TO SECURE ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL AFTER MONTHS OF DEADLOCK

White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who also spoke at the rally, said that the courage of the families of the hostages "has moved the world" as the surviving hostages prepare to come home following a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

"From the depths of our hearts, we honor the families of the hostages," Witkoff said in front of a crowd of thousands. "Each and every one of you have carried the moral weight of this nation. Your courage has moved the world and has touched me in ways that I have never been touched before in my entire life."

US SENDS CENTCOM TROOPS TO ISRAEL FOR TRUMP-BROKERED HAMAS CEASEFIRE MONITORING

Witkoff also praised Trump as a "humanitarian who once again proved that bold leadership and moral clarity can reshape history and change the world. We all, we all owe a debt of deep gratitude to President Trump."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 72-hour countdown for Hamas to release its remaining hostages began on Friday.

Twenty of the hostages are believed to be alive, while another 28 are deceased.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Greg Levinson contributed to this report.