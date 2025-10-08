Eric Trump erupts on Chris Cuomo after being asked if his father was targeting political foes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Trump exploded on NewsNation's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday after the host asked whether his father, President Donald Trump, was targeting his political foes in the same way he'd accused the Biden administration of doing to him.

"Do you think that it is fair to say it looks like the administration is going after its political opponents now and doing exactly what you say you oppose?" Cuomo asked.

"Oh, that’s, what — [James] Comey? Because, I mean, it seemed very clear to me in the congressional testimony, I don’t know, just watching it, it certainly seems like he lied to me. I mean, I’m also wondering what an FBI director is doing taking memos from the FBI and leaking them to The New York Times," Eric Trump responded, referencing the recent indictment of former FBI Director James Comey on charges of alleged false statements and obstruction of Congress.

He added that he hoped Comey would be "keeping planes from flying into buildings" and protecting the country, rather than "communicating every single day with The New York Times."

Keeping the pressure on Cuomo, Eric Trump continued, "But I find it so ironic that you’re literally one that’s pushing back on the weaponization of government when the very same people that were coming after us, you know, went after your brother [former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo] like hounds. I mean, they did everything they could to destroy his governorship. They did everything that they could to destroy his life. They did everything they could do to destroy you."

The president's son asserted that the legal cases brought against his father were intended to "destroy" him and his family, adding that "they were trying to take all our assets and strip our name off of every building in New York City."

"You’ve been on the receiving end of the very same people that I’ve been the receiving end of," Eric Trump told Cuomo. "And so, to play coy with me as if this isn’t happening in the United States of America just seems ironic and foolish given what you’ve been through more so than anybody, worse than anybody."

Taking immediate issue with Eric Trump's assertion that he was "playing coy," Cuomo quickly fired back, saying, "Hold on a second. What did you just say that you think I’m doing?"

"I’m asking you questions about whether or not — if something is wrong, is it also wrong to do the same thing when you get back in power?" the NewsNation host clarified. "But if you think I’m playing coy, uh, you don’t know me as well as you should. I’m not playing coy. I know what happened to me, Eric. I’m saying that what is happening now looks like what was done to you. That’s why I’m asking the question."

Eric Trump once again erupted at Cuomo after the host implied that his father was weaponizing the law against his political opponents in the same way he claims President Joe Biden's administration did to him.

"Hey, did we raid [Joe] Biden’s home? Did we? Did we try and bankrupt Biden? Did they come after us?" he snapped. "Did we weaponize every AG and DA against Biden? Do we do that against Hunter Biden, who had a laptop from hell, pictures of cocaine, illicit drug use, prostitution? You know, did we do that?"

"Did we make up a dirty dossier about Biden?" he asked. "Did we try and destroy Biden’s marriage? You know, was any of that true? I mean, did we make up stories that Biden had secret servers in the basement of his home communicating with the Kremlin in Russia? You know, did we strip Biden off the ballot of multiple states? Did we take Biden off of Twitter and Instagram and Facebook and try and silence his voice so he couldn’t communicate? Did we put Biden in a courtroom every single day, 91 felony counts that have all been overturned for my father now, right? For nonsense, to try and keep him off of a campaign trail and to try to destroy his life? Did we do any of that?"