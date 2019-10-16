Elizabeth Warren apparently scrubs DNA-test rollout from campaign site, Twitter

One year after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., released the results of her DNA test that suggested she did have something of a Native American heritage, it appears she and her campaign removed all tweets, videos, and webpages that documented the elaborate rollout.

On Tuesday, PJ Media commemorated the "one-year anniversary" of Warren's publicized DNA results, which had been aimed at silencing critics who claimed the 2020 frontrunner falsely declared herself Native American in order to advance her career. According to the analysis, Warren may be anywhere between 1/64 and 1/1024 Native American.

As part of the reveal, Warren made tweets, had an entire "Fact Squad" page on her campaign website and posted a video documenting the entire process of her ancestry discovery. However, PJ Media also flagged that all web posts about the DNA results from Warren and her campaign were subsequently scrubbed from the Internet, including Twitter, YouYube and the Warren campaign site.

The Wayback Machine, an Internet archiving service, showed that links to her tweet, the "Fact Squad" page on her heritage and the YouTube video were no longer active.

In addition, the video, which was included in The Boston Globe's original report that broke the story, was no longer playable.

The Warren campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

For months, Warren has been targeted by critics for her previous claims of having Native American roots, most notably from President Trump, who has lambasted her as "Pocahontas" at campaign rallies.

This past August, Warren admitted she "made mistakes" and offered an apology to Native Americans.

"Like anyone who has been honest with themselves, I know I have made mistakes," Warren said. "I am sorry for the harm I have caused."