Sen. Barrasso: Trump whistleblower should come forward and testify under oath

The Ukraine whistleblower should come forward and testify under oath about his involvement in the event that led to an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, said Sen. John Barrasso on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday.

"I think the whistleblower should come forward to testify — in-person, under oath," he said. "So people can then assess the credibility, the believability [and] can challenge the whistleblower.

"This is not something that needs to be done through emails or behind an attorney," Barrasso continued. "It needs to be done in person under oath."

Barrasso, R-Wyo., said the issue is a matter of due process and lobbied for the president to be able to face his accusers, and examine what their motivations and political considerations might have been.

"The president has a right to be able to have his people directly question the whistleblower to know who that person is, what their motives might be and if they are believable and credible in direct questioning," he said.

"All of these things I think are important to provide credibility to the process," Barrasso added. "Because right now, the Democrats continue to be obsessed with impeaching this president. They’ve been that way since day one. This is nothing new."

He claimed Democrats have resolved themselves to losing in 2020 and see this as the only way to defeat Trump and his administration.

"This is a completely partisan activity aimed at the president of the United States," Barrasso said. "Maybe the Democrats realize that the candidates they have, the 20 of them or so running for president, are just not up to the task. And they want to try to take down this president.

"They don’t like his policies. They haven’t liked him personally since the day he got elected," he continued. " And this seems to be... their path for 2020."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., appeared on "Special Report" Tuesday and said no law prevents him from naming the whistleblower in a public forum, adding that Trump's constitutional right to face his accuser supersedes any statue saying otherwise.

"There's no law that prevents me from mentioning the name," he told host Bret Baier. "The Sixth Amendment to the Constitution says if you are going to accuse me of a crime, I get to stare you down in court... The statute might say one thing, but I promise you if there is a trial, you always get to confront your accuser... it's in the Bill of Rights."

Paul also claimed the whistleblower may qualify as a material witness who saw corruption carried out by 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

"I think he should be interviewed, not as the whistleblower, but as a material witness to the Biden corruption in Ukraine," Paul added.