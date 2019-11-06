Comedian Karith Foster on frustrations over college campuses' PC culture: 'Not a partisan issue'

Comedians have continually been persecuted by political correctness advocates and are finally fed up with being told they can't be funny, said comic Karith Foster on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

Foster appeared on Fox News to promote the film "No Safe Spaces" and claimed the push toward PC culture has ruined the once-great craft of comedy.

"I know that my fellow colleagues are really frustrated," she said. "You see them coming under fire on a regular basis... It's really sad. It's sad for us because this is our art. This is our craft. This is the most vulnerable thing that we do.

"And we do it to connect people to each other," she continued. "And when you lose your sense of humor. I mean, we are doomed as a society."

Foster also said there is a prevalent fear of being honest that has infected college campuses and stifled free speech.

FREE-SPEECH DOCUMENTARY 'NO SAFE SPACES' TERMINATES 'TERMINATOR' AT 2 THEATERS AHEAD OF NATIONWIDE RELEASE

"I see firsthand traveling to colleges and universities... that promotes free speech and inclusion and social change -- that people want to be connected but they're afraid. They're afraid to talk to each other, she said earlier in the interview. "They are afraid to hear other points of view. And living in fear is no way to be.

"This is not a partisan issue," Foster continued. "This is an everybody issue. And people need to realize that if your First Amendment rights are taken away -- you want to take them away from other people, then they can be taken away from you, too."

Despite some people being uncomfortable with straight talk, comics and free speech advocates must continue to push back and share their ideas openly, she added.

"We just need to keep using our voices because everybody deserves to have their voice heard," Foster said.

"I understand that it may make people uncomfortable. But sometimes you've got to put your big girl panties and you've got to hear the other side of things. And you actually have to have a face-to-face conversation. You have to look someone in the eye -- share your ideas and your thoughts and hear theirs too... That's the most American thing you can do, is to converse and talk."

‘NO SAFE SPACES' STAR ADAM CAROLLA SAYS CENSORSHIP 'HURTING EVERYONE,' NOT A PARTISAN ISSUE

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"No Safe Spaces," produced by Adam Carolla and Dennis Prager, beat the latest "Terminator" movie "Dark Fate," at two theaters where the films are currently playing, according to the film's distributor.

The movie opens in additional cities on Nov. 8 before expanding further on Nov. 15.