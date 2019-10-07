Mollie Hemingway: Joe Biden's brother also involved in scandal and media ignores it

James Biden, the brother of 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, has become enveloped in the Ukraine scandal surrounding the former vice president but has received very little media attention, according to Federalist editor Mollie Hemingway.

Hemingway appeared on "Fox & Friends" Monday and claimed James Biden had been involved in business dealings with Ukrainian and Chinese officials but has managed to fly under the radar, and avoid media scrutiny.

"[It's] not just his son, it's also his younger brother James who is involved in some of this as well," she said. "There has been a little bit of news coverage about it. There was a very lengthy New Yorker profile about Hunter Biden, about his involvement in Ukraine, also about getting gifts from Chinese businessmen who are close to the Chinese government --$80,000 gemstones and whatnot.

"So there's a lot of stuff that is interesting out there," Hemingway continued. "It's kind of surprising that some of these media figures are so ignorant of these facts or claiming that to talk about these facts is a conspiracy theory."

HOUSE DEMOCRATS WHO ENDORSED BIDEN SAYS IT'S TIME FOR HIM TO 'CLEAR UP' QUESTIONS ON SON'S UKRAINE DEALINGS

She said the media's willful ignorance on the issue goes beyond a basic double standard, as the media tries to bury the truth of the 2016 election to bolster their political allies.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

"I actually think it's so much worse than just a double standard, which is something that we've seen for a long time," Hemingway said. "We actually have a story here where Donald Trump and a few people in the government are trying to get to the bottom of what actually happened in the 2016 election, which involved some meddling from foreign countries -- it involves the weaponization of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies. And as this comes out, they're trying to... refocus this story in a different direction. And it is not good."

She also said the media was wrong about the Russia collusion conspiracy and their gaffe has emboldened Republicans to fight back in an unprecedented way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's understandable that they would think that Republicans would cave on something like this given their history," Hemingway said. "But after the failed Russia collusion hoax, where for years we were told that Donald Trump was a traitor who had colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election -- and that wasn't true.

"The media and Democrats were involved in perpetrating that hoax," she added. "I think Republicans have maybe finally woken up to the realization that they don't need to play along with such things."