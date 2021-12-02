Trump torches Biden in 'Fox & Friends' interview, says admin ‘knowingly destroying our country'

Former President Donald Trump tore into President Joe Biden in a wide-ranging interview Thursday, suggesting that the administration is "knowingly" destroying the country and is distrusted by the American people.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Trump shot back at the president over his 2020 comments, where he suggested that Trump was responsible for American COVID deaths and should not remain in office. Trump largely laid the blame for the continued deaths, which now exceed the lives lost in 2020, on distrust of the current administration and their inability to "sell" the vaccine to the public.

"Some people don’t want to take them and that’s their freedom and that’s what we have to do. But, people don’t want to take them because they don’t trust Biden they don’t trust the administration," said the former president.

Later in the segment, Trump criticized Biden for the supply chain crisis, asserting that there never would have been a supply chain problem under his administration.

"It would have never happened. Nobody would have ever mentioned those words. Supply chains," said Trump.

The former president also asserted that the supply chain issues were self-inflicted because of Biden’s vaccine mandates, which he described as "forced" and one of the "very big causes" of the economy "really hurting.’

Trump later slammed Biden for his foreign policy decisions regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal, China, and the rising cost of gasoline.

"We have a group of people. I don’t know if it’s Biden. It might not be. But we have a group of people that are destroying our country and perhaps knowingly destroying our country," said Trump.

At one point, Trump said that if Biden had done nothing after winning the presidency, he would have been more successful.

"If Joe Biden would have just come in and gone to the beach he would have been successful in many ways," said the former president.

In the wake of plenty of speculation in November on whether President Biden will run for reelection in 2024, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week that "that’s his intention."

Speculation around Trump running in 2024 also buzzed when the former president’s super PAC announced it would be hosting its largest fundraiser to date on December 2nd.

In addition, for the first time, Trump’s political operation commissioned a poll in a hypothetical 2024 matchup between the former president and President Biden.

The survey was conducted in five key battleground states where Biden edged Trump in last year’s election to win the White House. It suggests Trump leading Biden by single digits in Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania and by double digits in Michigan and Wisconsin.