Donald Trump
Published

Trump celebrates CNN's suspension of Chris Cuomo

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo over role in advising governor brother Video

'Special Report' All-Star panel reacts to the network taking action against one of its most notable anchors.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday toasted CNN's indefinite suspension of anchor Chris Cuomo.

"Great news for television viewers, they have just suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely," Trump said in a statement. "The big question is, was it because of his horrendous ratings, which in all fairness have permeated CNN and MSDNC, or was it because his brother is no longer Governor? Probably both."

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One with first lady Melania Trump in 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

He added, "In any event, Fredo is gone!"

Fredo is the hapless fictional brother of Michael Corleone in the movie, "The Godfather." 

CNN SUSPENDS CHRIS CUOMO 'INDEFINITELY' PENDING EVALUATION OF HIS INVOLVEMENT IN BROTHER'S SCANDALS

The network announced on Tuesday that it is suspending Cuomo as it evaluates his conduct following stunning revelations from the New York Attorney General's investigation into his brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo performed prop comedy with his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a widely panned segment in 2020. 

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," a statement from CNN read. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly."

Chris Cuomo during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 1, 2019. (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Calls for the "Cuomo Prime Time" host to be fired intensified on Monday after newly-released documents showed he was far more involved in aiding his embattled brother than he had previously disclosed to viewers.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

