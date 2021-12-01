Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Psaki ducks question on Biden claim Trump responsible for 'many' COVID-19 deaths as toll keeps mounting

Nearly 780,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, with nearly as many perishing under Biden as Trump

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
White House press secretary Jen Psaki and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci hold a briefing Video

White House press secretary Jen Psaki and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci hold a briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to discuss previous remarks from President Biden about former President Trump which claimed "anyone who is responsible" for so many COVID-19 deaths should "not remain" in the White House.

During a campaign debate last fall, Biden took a jab at then-President Trump for the 220,000 COVID-19 deaths in America, claiming that "anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America."

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Jen Psaki at the daily press briefing at the White House on December 01, 2021 in Washington, DC.

BIDEN PROMISED TO 'SHUT DOWN' COVID, BUT OMICRON VARIANT POSES NEW CHALLENGE FOR ADMIN

Now, as nearly 780,000 American lives have been lost due to COVID-19, Psaki was asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy whether that is "still the standard now that more Americans have died under President Biden than President Trump."

"I think the fundamental question here is what are you doing to save lives and protect people?" Psaki said, further claiming that Trump "was suggesting people inject bleach" and "continued to provide a forum for misinformation" that led to low vaccination rates.

Psaki said there is a "stark difference" to approaches by Trump and Biden to combat the coronavirus and insisted the president is trying to "help solve this crisis" and get the "pandemic under control."

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office about the coronavirus outbreak at the White House, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Doocy also asked Psaki what happened to Biden's promise to "shut down" COVID-19. "We're working on it," she responded, telling reporters that a return to normalcy hinges on Americans getting vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Disease Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who also advises Biden on steps he should take to combat COVID-19, attended Wednesday's briefing and promised that the pandemic is not forever.

"This will end," Fauci told reporters. "I promise you that."

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

