2024 Watch: Trump super PAC holding top dollar fundraiser this week

Former President Donald Trump’s super PAC is hosting its largest fundraiser to date this week.

The Make America Great Again, Again super PAC event on Thursday, Dec. 2, will be held at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Sources in Trump world tell Fox News to expect some of the biggest GOP donors from across the country to attend the function.

The super PAC is steered by former Florida state Attorney General Pam Biondi, who defended the former president at his first Senate impeachment trial. But Trump's adding to the group's leadership. Ric Grenell and Matt Whitaker, who served as acting national intelligence director and acting attorney general during the Trump administration, respectively, are joining the super PAC’s board of directors.

The beefing up of the former president’s super PAC follows his move to expand his staff at his Save America political action committee, which recently brought on board longtime Trump aide Lynne Patton in a political coalitions building role.

Thanks in part to an aggressive push of text messages, emails, campaign style events and even ads, Trump's been a fundraising juggernaut this year. His three main fundraising operations, which include Save America, reported over $100 million cash on hand as of the end of July, which was the most recent filing period for the groups.

The brisk fundraising and the expansion of his political operations come as Trump continues to play a kingmaker’s role in GOP politics heading into the 2022 midterm elections and repeatedly flirts with making another White House run in 2024.

For the first time, Trump’s political operation commissioned a poll in a hypothetical 2024 matchup between the former president and President Biden.

The survey was conducted in five key battleground states where Biden edged Trump in last year’s election to win the White House. It suggests Trump leading Biden by single digits in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania and by double digits in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The survey was conducted by veteran Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, who polled for Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory and his 2020 reelection defeat. Besides the top line numbers in the horse race, Fabrizio pointed to the "wide chasm that currently exists" between Trump’s recalled job approval and Biden’s currently job approval. He told Fox News Trump’s advantage "is staggering given we are only 10 months into Biden’s presidency."

The poll, which appears to be another sign that Trump’s gearing up for another presidential bid, was first reported by Politico.

Biden’s 2024 'intention'

In the wake of plenty of speculation the past month on whether President Biden will run for reelection in 2024, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week that "that’s his intention."

Psaki’s comments seemed to confirm reports that the president has been telling advisers and staff that he plans to run for a second four-year term steering the country.

Biden, who turned 79 last weekend, made history last November when he became the oldest person ever elected president. If he campaigns for reelection in 2024 and wins, Biden would be 82 at his second inauguration and 86 at the end of his second term.

Asked in March at the first formal news conference of his presidency about his 2024 plans, Biden said, "My answer is yes. I plan on running for reelection. That's my expectation."

And Democratic sources tell Fox News the president repeated that message during a virtual fundraiser earlier this month.

A day ahead of his birthday, the president told reporters, "I feel great," after undergoing the first of his annual physical exams at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

"Nothing has changed. We're in good shape," Biden said.