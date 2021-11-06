Biden appears to mock Americans' intelligence, questions whether 'they'd understand' supply chain issues

President Biden appeared to mock the intelligence of the American people on Saturday when discussing the ongoing supply chain crises in America, questioning whether "they'd understand" the topic at hand.

Biden's remarks came during a press conference as he answered a question from a reporter on criticism he has faced from Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., who said: "Nobody elected him to be F.D.R., they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos."

"I don't intend to be anybody but Joe Biden, that's who I am," Biden said. "What I'm trying to do is do the things I ran on to do, and look, people out there are ordinary, hard-working Americans [who have been] put through the ringer the last couple of years."

"People are worried," Biden added, suggesting that people do not understand why "the price of agricultural products" has increased.

"If we were all going out and having lunch together and I said let’s ask whoever's in the next table, no matter what restaurant we’re in, have them explain the supply chain to us. Do you think they’d understand what we’re talking about?" Biden asked.

The president said "they're smart people," but concluded that current crises are a part of a "complicated world."

"We've never faced anything like this," Biden added. "You can understand why people are upset. Whether you have a PhD or you're working in a restaurant, it's confusing and so people are understandably worried."

Biden then said he was going to try and "explain to the American people" what supply chain issues America faces, telling the reporters in the room who "write for a living" that he has not seen any reporter "explain supply chain very well."

"This is a confusing time," Biden stated.