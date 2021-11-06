Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden appears to mock Americans' intelligence, questions whether 'they'd understand' supply chain issues

Biden insists 'this is a confusing time' for Americans

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
How supply chain crisis may impact holidays Video

How supply chain crisis may impact holidays

Former chief economist for the U.S. International Trade Commission Peter Morici weighs in on ‘Fox News Live.’

President Biden appeared to mock the intelligence of the American people on Saturday when discussing the ongoing supply chain crises in America, questioning whether "they'd understand" the topic at hand.

Biden's remarks came during a press conference as he answered a question from a reporter on criticism he has faced from Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., who said: "Nobody elected him to be F.D.R., they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos."

BIDEN SAYS HE HAS 'NO IDEA' WHAT PAYMENTS TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WILL BE, BUT BACKS COMPENSATION

President Joe Biden jokes about which reporter to call on for a question as he speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden jokes about which reporter to call on for a question as he speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"I don't intend to be anybody but Joe Biden, that's who I am," Biden said. "What I'm trying to do is do the things I ran on to do, and look, people out there are ordinary, hard-working Americans [who have been] put through the ringer the last couple of years."

"People are worried," Biden added, suggesting that people do not understand why "the price of agricultural products" has increased.

"If we were all going out and having lunch together and I said let’s ask whoever's in the next table, no matter what restaurant we’re in, have them explain the supply chain to us. Do you think they’d understand what we’re talking about?" Biden asked.

The president said "they're smart people," but concluded that current crises are a part of a "complicated world."

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the rule that will allow the passage of the Build Back Better Act in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2021. - The President and the First Lady will then travel to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the rule that will allow the passage of the Build Back Better Act in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2021. - The President and the First Lady will then travel to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've never faced anything like this," Biden added. "You can understand why people are upset. Whether you have a PhD or you're working in a restaurant, it's confusing and so people are understandably worried."

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the State Dinning Room at the White House on November 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the State Dinning Room at the White House on November 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Biden then said he was going to try and "explain to the American people" what supply chain issues America faces, telling the reporters in the room who "write for a living" that he has not seen any reporter "explain supply chain very well."

"This is a confusing time," Biden stated.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics