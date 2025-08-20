MTG calls for property tax abolition, derides health insurance as 'giant scam'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia advocated for the abolition of property taxes and described health insurance as a big "scam."

"We need to completely abolish property taxes. It forces us to pay ‘rent’ to the government on property that we own, but if we don’t pay property taxes, the property that we own gets taken away from us. That should never happen in a free country," Greene declared in a post on X.

"Secondly, health insurance is a giant scam that has become completely unaffordable. And it doesn’t make any sense and I don’t know anyone, and I mean anyone, that supports the current healthcare system in the United States," she continued.

The congresswoman, who identifies ideologically as "America ONLY," asserted that both issues should be urgently tackled.

"These are American Only issues and such significant problems that we should be addressing them the same way we would if our house was on fire," she declared in the post, exclaiming, "America Only!!!!!"

Greene wants the U.S. to cut off all foreign aid.

In a post on X earlier this month she said "it’s absolutely ridiculous that Congress refuses to step off the hamster wheel of America LAST insanity. Almost everyone I work with just keeps pushing the YES button on votes for foreign aid and foreign funding like lab rats that are trained to receive treats."

Last month Greene ruled out a 2026 Peach State gubernatorial bid.