Georgia

MTG calls for property tax abolition, derides health insurance as 'giant scam'

'These are American Only issues' that should be tackled 'the same way we would if our house was on fire' she said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Government employee charged with death threats against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Video

Government employee charged with death threats against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

A former Voice of America employee is charged with making repeated death threats against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and her family.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia advocated for the abolition of property taxes and described health insurance as a big "scam."

"We need to completely abolish property taxes. It forces us to pay ‘rent’ to the government on property that we own, but if we don’t pay property taxes, the property that we own gets taken away from us. That should never happen in a free country," Greene declared in a post on X. 

"Secondly, health insurance is a giant scam that has become completely unaffordable. And it doesn’t make any sense and I don’t know anyone, and I mean anyone, that supports the current healthcare system in the United States," she continued. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., arrives for a meeting of House Republicans in the Capitol Visitor Center on the budget reconciliation bill on Thursday, May 15, 2025 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The congresswoman, who identifies ideologically as "America ONLY," asserted that both issues should be urgently tackled.

"These are American Only issues and such significant problems that we should be addressing them the same way we would if our house was on fire," she declared in the post, exclaiming, "America Only!!!!!" 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Chair of the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-SC) presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the U.S. Capitol on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Greene wants the U.S. to cut off all foreign aid.

In a post on X earlier this month she said "it’s absolutely ridiculous that Congress refuses to step off the hamster wheel of America LAST insanity. Almost everyone I work with just keeps pushing the YES button on votes for foreign aid and foreign funding like lab rats that are trained to receive treats."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to reporters while arriving at the Capitol Hill Club for a meeting of the House Republican Conference on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

Last month Greene ruled out a 2026 Peach State gubernatorial bid.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

