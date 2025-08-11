Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene explains why she's 'extremely frustrated' with DC lawmakers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is "extremely frustrated" by the "tone-deaf attitude" of D.C. lawmakers as Americans suffer, she indicated to Fox News Digital during a phone interview on Monday.

The Georgia Republican – a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, who has labeled herself "unapologetically and radically AMERICA FIRST" and "unapologetically America ONLY" in posts on X – told the Daily Mail that she thinks the GOP "has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans."

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday, Greene explained that she's frustrated by Congress.

As the GOP controls the majority in both the House and Senate and the Sept. 30 government funding deadline approaches, Greene suggested that voting on a "Biden-budget" continuing resolution would represent "a complete failure."

America's national debt is nearly $37 trillion, according to fiscaldata.treasury.gov, and Greene wants the U.S. to cut off all foreign aid, which she suggested is "more like a bribe" in the cases of many of the nations receiving it.

Greene said "funding foreign wars" is very "unpopular" among Americans, but expressed the belief that Trump, who is slated to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, will be able to broker an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The congresswoman also said she would support U.S. withdrawal from NATO.

Greene is steamed that "Congress continues its same stupid behavior while most Americans" suffer, particularly younger people, she noted. The "tone-deaf attitude in Washington" makes her "extremely frustrated."

Greene explained that her children, aged 22, 25 and 27, belong to the generation that will "pay the price" of "all the America-last stupidity" of elected officials over the decades.

"And I expect better from the Republican Party," she said, "because they said America First" while campaigning, "and they should stick to it."

Greene said that she would support a balanced budget amendment.

Asked whether she thinks there's any hope of achieving a balanced budget in the near future, Greene said that "if Republicans are serious about their campaign promises… they should overwhelmingly support" balancing the budget.

Greene predicted that if GOP lawmakers do not fulfill their promises, many who voted for Republicans in 2024 will skip voting in the 2026 midterms.