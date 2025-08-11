Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene explains why she's 'extremely frustrated' with DC lawmakers

Greene indicated she's steamed that 'Congress continues its same stupid behavior while most Americans' suffer

Alex Nitzberg
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is "extremely frustrated" by the "tone-deaf attitude" of D.C. lawmakers as Americans suffer, she indicated to Fox News Digital during a phone interview on Monday.

The Georgia Republican – a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, who has labeled herself "unapologetically and radically AMERICA FIRST" and "unapologetically America ONLY" in posts on X – told the Daily Mail that she thinks the GOP "has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans."

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday, Greene explained that she's frustrated by Congress.

As the GOP controls the majority in both the House and Senate and the Sept. 30 government funding deadline approaches, Greene suggested that voting on a "Biden-budget" continuing resolution would represent "a complete failure."

America's national debt is nearly $37 trillion, according to fiscaldata.treasury.gov, and Greene wants the U.S. to cut off all foreign aid, which she suggested is "more like a bribe" in the cases of many of the nations receiving it.

MTG DECLARES SHE'S ‘RADICALLY AMERICA FIRST,' TELLING THOSE WHO ARE NOT, ‘YOU ARE THE ENEMY’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene presides over a House subcommittee hearing in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 26, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Greene said "funding foreign wars" is very "unpopular" among Americans, but expressed the belief that Trump, who is slated to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, will be able to broker an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The congresswoman also said she would support U.S. withdrawal from NATO.

Greene is steamed that "Congress continues its same stupid behavior while most Americans" suffer, particularly younger people, she noted. The "tone-deaf attitude in Washington" makes her "extremely frustrated."

Greene explained that her children, aged 22, 25 and 27, belong to the generation that will "pay the price" of "all the America-last stupidity" of elected officials over the decades. 

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE RULES OUT 2026 BID FOR TOP GEORGIA POLITICAL POST: ‘WE ALL KNOW I WOULD WIN’

Republican Party elephant symbol

Rep. Greene said, "I expect better from the Republican Party." (Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

"And I expect better from the Republican Party," she said, "because they said America First" while campaigning, "and they should stick to it."

Greene said that she would support a balanced budget amendment.

Asked whether she thinks there's any hope of achieving a balanced budget in the near future, Greene said that "if Republicans are serious about their campaign promises… they should overwhelmingly support" balancing the budget.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SLAMS FDA GREEN LIGHTING OF MNEXSPIKE COVID-19 VACCINE: ‘NOT MAHA AT ALL!!!’

U.S. Capitol building

The U.S. Capitol Dome as a storm rolls towards Capitol Hill on July 1, 2025. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Greene predicted that if GOP lawmakers do not fulfill their promises, many who voted for Republicans in 2024 will skip voting in the 2026 midterms.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.