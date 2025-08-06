MTG declares she's 'radically AMERICA FIRST,' telling those who are not, 'YOU are the enemy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia asserted that she is "radically AMERICA FIRST," shaming those who are not and labeling them as "the enemy."

The congresswoman said that the nation is "falling apart."

"I’m America First. Maybe even America only. I don’t care if you call me an isolationist. America is our home. And it’s falling apart," she wrote on social media.

"When my children’s generation are buried in credit card debt, student loan debt, can’t afford rent, can’t afford car insurance, health insurance, and feel like they will never be able to afford to buy a home, Yes. I’m unapologetically and radically AMERICA FIRST. AND SHAME ON EVERYONE ELSE WHO IS NOT. As a matter of fact YOU are the problem. YOU are the enemy. As a mother, I can’t see it any other way," she declared.

Greene has been expressing frustration with the GOP.

"I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to Republican Party as much anymore," she told the Daily Mail.

"I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans," Greene said, according to the outlet.

She has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2021.