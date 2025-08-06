Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

MTG declares she's 'radically AMERICA FIRST,' telling those who are not, 'YOU are the enemy'

'I don’t care if you call me an isolationist,' Greene noted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Government employee charged with death threats against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Video

Government employee charged with death threats against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

A former Voice of America employee is charged with making repeated death threats against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and her family.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia asserted that she is "radically AMERICA FIRST," shaming those who are not and labeling them as "the enemy."

The congresswoman said that the nation is "falling apart." 

"I’m America First. Maybe even America only. I don’t care if you call me an isolationist. America is our home. And it’s falling apart," she wrote on social media.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE URGES TRUMP TO COMMUTE GEORGE SANTOS' FEDERAL PRISON SENTENCE: ‘FAR WORSE OFFENSES’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., arrives for a meeting of House Republicans in the Capitol Visitor Center on the budget reconciliation bill on Thursday, May 15, 2025 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"When my children’s generation are buried in credit card debt, student loan debt, can’t afford rent, can’t afford car insurance, health insurance, and feel like they will never be able to afford to buy a home, Yes. I’m unapologetically and radically AMERICA FIRST. AND SHAME ON EVERYONE ELSE WHO IS NOT. As a matter of fact YOU are the problem. YOU are the enemy. As a mother, I can’t see it any other way," she declared.

Greene has been expressing frustration with the GOP. 

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE RULES OUT 2026 BID FOR TOP GEORGIA POLITICAL POST: ‘WE ALL KNOW I WOULD WIN’

Republican Party elephant symbol

The elephant, a symbol of the Republican Party, on in a rug in the lobby of the Republican Party's headquarters in Washington ( Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to Republican Party as much anymore," she told the Daily Mail. 

"I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans," Greene said, according to the outlet.

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE AIRS FRUSTRATIONS, WARNS THAT SHE REPRESENTS A ‘NOT HAPPY’ REPUBLICAN BASE

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., leaves the Capitol Hill Club after a meeting of the House Republican Conference on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2021.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.