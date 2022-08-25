DeSantis-backed candidates flip liberal school board to GOP majority: Parents will have 'seat at the table'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ron DeSantis-endorsed school board candidates sailed to victory this week, flipping the Sarasota School Board to a conservative majority, as the push against "woke" indoctrination in the classroom continues.

Victorious Sarasota School Board candidates Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss how they will change course to return to a student-focused agenda.

"All the discussions are going to be student-focused," Marinelli told co-host Todd Piro. "Parents are going to be allowed to speak, and given their time back to three minutes. They are going to be allowed to speak on agenda items and not have to wait until the end of the school board meeting to speak on other things."

"That is not fair to a family to have a mom or a dad not get home till 830 at night to be with their children," she continued. "Parents are going to have a seat at the table."

The school board previously held a 3-2 liberal majority, which Ziegler said had been that way for "decades."

Enos touted the governor for his endorsements, which he said allowed the trio to cross the "finish line."

"It's really humbling to see a governor as popular as our governor in the state of Florida, to be able to come down to Sarasota, hold a rally to endorse us, to have somebody that is that engaged regarding children and making sure that we represent the values of the state of Florida," Enos said.

"How big of an impact?" he continued. "Unbelievable. I couldn't thank him enough as it was incredible to have him on our side and to being able to push us to the finish line."

Ziegler said the election results showed how the community "stood up" against the far-left's "agenda" to indoctrinate young students in the classroom.

"Education is for ensuring our students are being educated, not to push any liberal or anyone's agenda, and our community rose up, Ziegler said. "I think it's just an amazing success story."

"And at the end of the day, like I said, the students are going to be the ones who are the winners here," she continued. "So anyone else, take your school board back so that it's serving your community, your families and your students."