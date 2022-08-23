DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative.

Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.

Various conservatives in the state touted the victories and suggested they represented a shift against Critical Race Theory and other "woke" policies that DeSantis and Republicans in Florida have railed against.

"Sarasota School Board had a 3-2 liberal majority," Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis's reelection campaign, tweeted on Tuesday night.

"Today @RonDeSantisFL endorsed candidates won and flipped the school board so it’s now 4-1 anti wokes indoctrination and pro parental rights."

"All three of our endorsed candidates in Sarasota County, Florida have WON their elections.," the 1776 Project Pac tweeted. "We just flipped the school board from a 3-2 liberal majority to 4-1 conservative."

Former Associated Press editor Ted Bridis tweeted Tuesday night that 25 conservative school board candidates supported by DeSantis won elections.

DeSantis also had a big night in Miami Dade County where conservative school board candidates also took control.

DeSantis's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.