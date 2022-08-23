Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative

The Florida school board wins are being touted as victories against 'woke' indoctrination

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative.

Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board. 

Various conservatives in the state touted the victories and suggested they represented a shift against Critical Race Theory and other "woke" policies that DeSantis and Republicans in Florida have railed against.

"Sarasota School Board had a 3-2 liberal majority," Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis's reelection campaign, tweeted on Tuesday night.  
"Today @RonDeSantisFL endorsed candidates won and flipped the school board so it’s now 4-1 anti wokes indoctrination and pro parental rights."

CHARLIE CRIST WINS DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA, WILL TAKE ON DESANTIS IN NOVEMBER

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference to announce the expansion of a new, piloted substance abuse and recovery network

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference to announce the expansion of a new, piloted substance abuse and recovery network (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"All three of our endorsed candidates in Sarasota County, Florida have WON their elections.," the 1776 Project Pac tweeted. "We just flipped the school board from a 3-2 liberal majority to 4-1 conservative."

DESANTIS TOUTS 'RECORD OF ACCOMPLISHMENTS' IN FLORIDA GOV RACE: 'WE HAVE THE WIND AT OUR BACK'

Former Associated Press editor Ted Bridis tweeted Tuesday night that 25 conservative school board candidates supported by DeSantis won elections.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican speaks to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 22, 2022. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican speaks to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 22, 2022.  (Sarah Freeman/Fox News)

DeSantis also had a big night in Miami Dade County where conservative school board candidates also took control.

DeSantis's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

