Campos-Duffy warns Christianity 'under attack' after The Atlantic calls the Rosary an 'extremist symbol'

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy warned that Christianity is under attack around the world following an op-ed in The Atlantic that labeled the Rosary as an extremist symbol. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Campos-Duffy called on Americans to fight back against that type of rhetoric.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: The first thing that authoritarians try to do is to delegitimize and ban religion because it is an existential threat against the state. And I think that's what you have here, and I think what they're trying to do. And we're seeing more articles like this. This seems comical, but we're seeing more and more articles trying to associate people who are faithful, especially those who adhere to more orthodox or traditional interpretations of faith, as somehow being right-wing extremists, white nationalists, fringe. And I think we ought to be very careful of that. … And we really ought to fight back. We shouldn't just laugh at the silliness of this. We should understand that in this country and around the world, Christianity and faith in general is under attack all over the world. And we should be very protective of our religious liberties and push back against this kind of bigotry against Christians.

