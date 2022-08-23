DeSantis touts 'record of accomplishments' in Florida gov race: 'We have the wind at our back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss why he is confident in his reelection chances after the accomplishments seen in the state over the past four years.

RON DESANTIS: The general election four years ago was a blue wave year. I was an unknown candidate and it was a tough race. I think this time I think we have the wind at our back. And I have I'm running on a record of accomplishment. I mean, if you think about what we've been able to do over the last four years in the state of Florida, we have been the focal point of freedom in this country. We have people that want to visit here, people that have moved here. We have a lower unemployment rate now than we did prior to COVID, which no one thought would have been possible. You continue to see us adding jobs in spite of all the headwinds from the Biden economy. And we ended the fiscal year with a $22 billion surplus by far a record, and that none of that would have happened if I had done what the people on the Democrat side wanted to do. They attack me for every decision I made keeping the state open, keeping businesses afloat, protecting people's rights, making sure kids could be in school in person, making sure people didn't lose their jobs based on a shot mandate. And so had they had their way, Florida would not be flying high. Florida would be in the doldrums. And so these are important races, important election. And we're going to really, really work hard over the next 80 days.

