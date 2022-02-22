Democrats under Biden are slowly committing political suicide: Ingraham

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham said Tuesday that Democrats are slowly committing political suicide amid the international turmoil and domestic hardship lit ablaze under the leadership of President Biden.

Tensions are broiling between the West and Moscow after the former Soviet country's decision to recognize and roll into a separatist region in Eastern Ukraine. Biden said during a press briefing Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was beginning an "invasion." He said the stockpiles of blood on the Ukrainian border were an imminent sign of military intentions.

"You don’t need blood unless you plan on starting a war," Biden said.

"The Ingraham Angle" host said Democrats don't actually care about Ukraine and Russia, it's all political bluff. She pointed to an exchange between former President Barack Obama and then-candidate Mitt Romney.

Obama said, "A few months ago, when you were asked what's the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said Russia. Not al Qaeda, you said Russia. The 1980s is now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because, you know, the Cold War has been over for 20 years."

Ingraham responded, "The Democrats don't care about Russia, they never have. They care about holding on to power at all costs. They certainly didn't care about Russia when the Soviet Union was actually a real threat to the United States in the 1980s."

She compared China's ascendency and Russia's hand on the world stage.

"China … has now become Russia's biggest booster in this current conflict for two decades. Elites here in the United States thought it was a good idea to build up China, make them richer and more powerful. Even Biden not only thought it, but he said it," Ingraham said.

Biden said in May 2011, "A rising China is a positive, positive development not only for China, but for America and the world at large."

Ingraham concluded that "America is dramatically weaker. So going forward, it's the job of our leaders to fix America, rebuild the military culture and find a way to get more leverage over China. Meanwhile, the Democrats are slowly committing political suicide."

"And that's the angle."