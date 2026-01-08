Expand / Collapse search
Democratic strategist calls out party for 'oppose first, think later' response to Trump's capture of Maduro

Democrats have widely spoken out against operation that captured Maduro

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published | Updated
Panel examines Democratic criticism following Maduro’s capture and past remarks

Former California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson and Fox News contributor Kaylee McGhee White discuss the capture of Maduro and the ongoing fight against narco-terrorism on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Democratic strategist and pundit David Brock called out members of his party in an op-ed for the Washington Post on Thursday over their response to the capture of Nicolás Maduro, as many condemn the Trump administration's actions.

"Democrats should say this out loud: The United States is allowed to defend itself. It is allowed to put foreign criminals in a U.S. courtroom. If we Democrats seem like we’re defending a narco-state’s sovereignty over American neighborhoods, we deserve to lose," Brock wrote.

The U.S. carried out strikes in Venezuela on Saturday that led to the capture of Maduro and his wife, who are now facing federal charges that include narco-terrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine and weapons-related charges.

"The Biden administration had a $25 million bounty on Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro. It wanted him gone. So did most Democrats. But that was then," he added. "After the U.S. captured Maduro, a familiar reflex has kicked in across Democratic politics: oppose first, think later."

Nicolás Maduro

Nicolás Maduro gestures during a rally on Dec. 1, 2025, in Caracas, Venezuela. (Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

SEN TIM KAINE: TRUMP'S VENEZUELA STRIKE TRAMPLED CONGRESS' WAR POWERS. CONGRESS MUST STOP IT

Some Democrats have argued the operation amounted to an impeachable offense.

"This violation of the United States Constitution is an impeachable offense," Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "I urge my Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives to finally join Democrats in reasserting congressional authority by holding this president accountable for this gross violation of the Constitution."

Brock pushed back on Democrats labeling the operation illegal, arguing that the facts "shouldn’t be controversial."

marco rubio speaks at cabinet meeting

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MAMDANI-LINKED DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS DEMAND TRUMP FREE MADURO FROM LOCKUP — AND SEND HIM BACK TO POWER

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this 'a law enforcement operation.' This was not an invasion. It was not an occupation or a coup. It was an arrest raid executed flawlessly with military force to extract the target. Call it what it is. Do not call it Iraq," he wrote.

President Donald Trump was pressed on comparisons to Iraq during a phone call with MS NOW's Joe Scarborough on Tuesday, which the host relayed to his audience.

"When I pressed comparisons with America’s failed occupation of Iraq, the president’s response was very different. I asked him, I said, ‘Mr. President, when you say, "we’re going to run everything," that obviously causes deep concerns because of the disaster in Iraq.’ The president’s response: 'Joe, the difference between Iraq and this is that Bush didn’t keep the oil. We’re going to keep the oil,'" Scarborough said, quoting Trump.

Donald Trump arrives at North Carolina rally

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event, Dec.19, 2025, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

Brock shut down the Democrats' argument over congressional approval, which he described as a "loser." He called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for his response, which he argued "hands Republicans what they want: Democrats sounding more upset about their supposed prerogatives than about American deaths from drug trafficking."

"So what is the right posture? It is neither reflexive condemnation nor a blank check. It is strength with limits. It is a simple message voters understand: Fine, arrest the narco boss. Now tell us how it ends," Brock wrote.

