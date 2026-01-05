Defiant Maduro declares he is a 'prisoner of war' in first US court appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was defiant during a federal court arraignment on Monday in Lower Manhattan, where he appeared for the first time in public since he was captured two days earlier during a surprise U.S. military raid in Caracas.

Maduro scribbled on a legal pad during much of the hearing – notes he requested that he be able to keep for future reference – and spoke frequently in Spanish with his defense attorney, Barry Pollack.

Pollack is a well-known defense lawyer whose list of former clients includes big names such as Julian Assange.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were indicted in the Southern District of New York on federal charges that include narco-terrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine and weapons-related charges.

Maduro attempted to stand multiple times during the arraignment and interrupted U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein to argue his innocence. "I am a decent man," Maduro proclaimed. "I am innocent. I am still president of my country."

Hellerstein finally interjected, and told Maduro that a plea of "not guilty" would be entered on his behalf on all four charges. Flores also pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Though the arraignment was short, there was a notable contrast in the demeanor of Maduro and of Flores, who was more subdued.

Maduro, who was clad in tan pants, orange sneakers and a black T-shirt, seemed incredulous and at times, angry. "I am a kidnapped president," he told a bystander in Spanish, his voice raised slightly, as he exited the courtroom.

"I am a prisoner of war."

Neither defendant sought bail at the arraignment, though Flores’ attorney said he expects to file for her release at a later date. Lawyers for both Flores and Maduro also told the judge they require medical attention following the raid two days earlier, with Flores’ counsel saying she appears to have suffered a fracture or serious abrasion during her capture by U.S. special forces.

Prosecutors used the hearing to lay out procedural timelines in the case as well, and notified the judge that they expect to submit discovery information to the court in approximately 60 days. The parties agreed to re-convene in court on March 17.

Lawyers for both Maduro and Flores waived their rights to a speedy trial, noting they expect "voluminous and complicated discovery" in the case.

And then, as quickly as the arraignment began, it was over.

Maduro's arraignment in Lower Manhattan marked the first public appearance from the Venezuelan strongman since his capture during a surprise U.S. military raid in Caracas two days earlier.

News of the ouster has dominated international headlines and sparked fresh fears about a newly emboldened President Donald Trump, who said this weekend that the U.S. would "run" the country, and has repeatedly claimed that the U.S. has "direct" control of Venezuela. "We're going to run it, fix it," Trump said Sunday.

He also declined to rule out the possibility of deploying U.S. troops directly to Venezuela for an on-the-ground presence if needed.

"We’re not afraid of boots on the ground," Trump told reporters at a press briefing in Florida shortly after Maduro's capture.

He also suggested they could order another wave of strikes if needed, saying Friday that the U.S. is "ready to stage a second and much larger attack if we need to do so."

Trump also warned the country's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, that the Venezuelan government should cooperate with the U.S. Rodríguez, Venezuela's former vice president and a longtime Maduro ally, was slated to be formally sworn in on Monday as the interim president. It was not immediately clear to what extent the new administration plans to work alongside the U.S.

Meanwhile, Trump officials stressed during a U.N. emergency meeting that the U.S. was not waging a "war" against Venezuela. The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, characterized the U.S. capture of Maduro on Monday as a law enforcement mission, rather than a military conflict, and reiterated that the U.S. and Venezuela are not at war.

"There is no war against Venezuela or its people," Waltz said. "We are not occupying a country. This was a law enforcement operation."