Democrats label Trump's Venezuela operation an 'impeachable offense'

Democrats' anger over President Donald Trump's weekend operation in Venezuela is now turning into demands for his impeachment by some members of the party's leftmost flank.

Several progressives have now called for proceedings against Trump after the administration carried out strikes in Caracas and captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

"Many Americans woke up to a sick sense of déjà vu. Under the guise of liberty, an administration of warmongers has lied to justify an invasion and is dragging us into an illegal, endless war so they can extract resources and expand their wealth," Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., a member of the House's "Squad," posted on X over the weekend.

"We must pass Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s War Powers Resolution that asserts Congress' authorities, and Trump must be impeached."

Ramirez was referring to a resolution led by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., aimed at blocking Trump from carrying out military action against Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who is facing a primary challenge from his left, criticized Trump for bypassing Congress to launch what he called a "war" with Venezuela, and he argued the administration failed to give lawmakers "any satisfactory explanation."

"This violation of the United States Constitution is an impeachable offense," Goldman said in a statement. "I urge my Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives to finally join Democrats in reasserting congressional authority by holding this president accountable for this gross violation of the Constitution."

Rep. April McClain Delaney, D-Md., did not mention Trump by name, but she posted on X, "Let’s be clear, invading and running another country without a congressional declaration of war is an impeachable offense. Whether it makes sense to pursue impeachment as the best strategy to end this lawlessness is a tactical judgment that our Caucus needs to seriously deliberate."

And Golden State gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., did not rule out supporting Trump's impeachment when asked at a press conference in California, according to local outlet Pleasanton Weekly.

Progressive House candidates also spoke up, including Kat Abughazaleh, who is running for an open seat in Illinois.

"I demand that Congress exercise its power, halt this conflict, and impeach this war criminal president," Abughazaleh posted on the Bluesky app.

Republicans and Democrats have, for the most part, been sharply divided in their responses to the operation in Venezuela.

Democrats have accused Trump of running afoul of U.S. laws to launch an illegal invasion of a sovereign country.

Republicans, meanwhile, have defended it as a successful move to take out a dictator and longtime hostile actor to the U.S. and in the region as a whole.

Top GOP lawmakers have also argued there was no need to notify Congress prior to what they called a law enforcement action rather than a military operation.