Democratic lawmaker on Biden blaming intel on Afghanistan collapse: 'We deserve answers' from administration

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., told "America's Newsroom" Thursday the American people "deserve answers" from the Biden administration about what led to the collapse of Afghanistan and America's "failure" in the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region.

"I don't think we've had enough communication on Afghanistan and the situation right now," Wild told "America’s Newsroom." "We deserve answers. We intend to get answers. You've already heard that the House Foreign Affairs Committee plans to conduct hearings as early as next week."

Wild said that the House Foreign Affairs Committee will be in Washington, and she will have an "awful lot of questions."

"I know my colleagues on both sides of the aisle do as well. And every single member of Congress should be focused on this right now, right along with the administration. We should be focused on damage control. What can we do to right the situation as much as we possibly can," she stressed.

BIDEN PANNED FOR 'SHAMEFUL' COMMENTS ON AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL DURING ABC INTERVIEW: 'IT'S REALLY BAD'

Criticism against President Biden continued to mount Thursday as both sides of the aisle panned the comments he made in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos about his administration's turbulent Afghan withdrawal.

The president also has been slammed for walking away from the White House podium Wednesday without taking questions following an address focused on the coronavirus. ABC News released clips from Biden's sitdown with Stephanopoulos, which was taped Wednesday afternoon, after his remarks and more of the interview aired on "World News Tonight."

Stephanopoulos pressed Biden if he thought the withdrawal could have been "handled better in any way."

"No. I don’t think it could’ve been handled in a way that- we’re going to go back in hindsight and look but the idea that somehow there was a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens," Biden responded.

"So for you, that was always priced in the decision?" Stephanopoulos followed.

"Yes," Biden answered.

Criticism of Biden's ABC interview was swift and brutal.

"This is a presidency-defining clip. And it’s really bad," Commentary associate editor Noah Rothman reacted.

"This is such a slap in the face to the thousands of Americans still in Afghanistan. He had no plan, he has no urgency, and he won’t take responsibility. #Shameful," former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley wrote.

Pennsylvania Democratic congresswoman Wild doubled down, telling hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer that she was not "particularly satisfied" with Biden's answer that the intel community did not foresee Afghanistan's collapse.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Furthermore, while the media is clamoring for more information on the Afghanistan collapse, Wild pressed that there are matters that the secretary of defense and the secretary of state cannot talk about publicly.

She added, however, that though she is not opposed to having classified briefings, there need to be public hearings because the American people deserve to know what happened.

"And most importantly, Gold Star families and veterans deserve to know exactly what happened here," Wild said. "And quite frankly, the Afghan people who we have pledged to help deserve to know what is going on. And also we need to learn from this failure."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.