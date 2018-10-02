This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Here are our favorite gadget deals for Black Friday 2013.
The MacBook is likely to see at least one big change in 2018. Should you wait? Read on.
The trends we saw from the show floor at CES 2018 have us both curious and excited about the future of computing. Some will undoubtedly end up in dead ends -- and others will probably become the new status quo in just a few years.
You’re probably not going to have a 146-inch TV on your wall in 2018, but these low-key CES 2018 announcements, from Bluetooth chips to new processors, will almost certainly reshape the tech landscape -- and soon.
There’s a race brewing in Silicon Valley to create the best quantum computer — one that could change the world by making the impossible possible — and some big gains in that race were just announced at CES.
American manufacturing is a signature theme for President Trump. Here are five American companies that make amazing stuff right here in the USA.
Tech execs ranging from Apple CEO Tim Cook to Intel Brian Krzanich have tweeted their dismay and frustration regarding the Charlottesville protests that ended in violent tragedy.
Fox News decided to review Intel True VR to see if it's worth the price of admission for what’s believed to be the first-ever virtual tickets to a sporting event.
A new patent filed on Thursday for a 3D-camera system for infant monitoring explains how a proposed device could use a "depth-sensing camera to detect abdomen rise and fall during an infant sleep period, or lack thereof."
Some 300 drones lit up the sky in a spectacular synchronized display during Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.