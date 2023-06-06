Dem Maryland official says Muslim children aligned with 'White supremacists' for opposing LGBTQ curriculum

A Democratic member of a Maryland city council blasted Muslim children as on the side of "White supremacists" after they spoke out against sexuality discussions and materials in classrooms during a heated school board meeting Tuesday evening.

"This issue has unfortunately does put… some Muslim families on the same side of an issue as White supremacists and outright bigots," said Democrat Kristin Mink of Montgomery County Council for District 5. "I would not put you in the same category as those folks, although, you know, it's complicated because they're falling on the same side of this particular issue."

Mink made the remark after Muslim children from the district spoke out against their parents' inability to opt them out of lessons they deemed violated their faith. She argued Muslim families do not have the religious right to opt their children out of LGBTQ books, similar to parents' inability to opt their children out of studying evolution.

"And that is equity," the Democrat continued. "That's not an infringement on, you know, particular religious freedoms, just as we cannot allow folks to opt out of teachings about evolution."

Sa'ad, one of the children who spoke out, is a middle school student in MCPS.

He said, "I'm here to talk about my rights. My religion teaches to respect all religions and all human beings and their rights. So does my country's law. And I want my right back to have an opt-out option."

Another child, who was a 2023 graduate from MCPS, Ibrahim Raziuddin, said, "I am here to testify on behalf of my elementary-age cousins."

"Although the introduction of texts and discussions related to transgenderism and LGBTQ+ may support MCPS's mission to be all-inclusive… I don't believe my first-grade and third-grade cousins are prepared to read and discuss such issues."

Another Muslim child, Yasmeen Elkoshairi, also a recent graduate, said, "Freedom of religion is a fundamental human right that protects the conscience of all people. It allows us to think, express and act upon what we deeply believe. But around the world and in the United States, this freedom is eroding."

Another speaker, who read a statement on behalf of a Muslim student, said, "Never should a student be marginalized or excluded because of their opinions. Giving kids the option to skip these sessions enables us to exercise our right to practice our religion freely while preventing us from experiencing harassment at school."

"Restoring the opt-out choice does not encourage bigotry or a lack of comprehension. It promotes respect and inclusivity by honoring students' religious convictions."

Ismail Royer, the director of the Islam and Religious Freedom Action Team for the Religious Freedom Institute, told Fox News Digital he was "shocked" by the council member's comments about the Muslim community.

"I was shocked. I was absolutely stunned. That's the last thing that I thought she was going to say," said. "In fact, the Muslims don't hate anyone."

Royer explained that Muslim parents educate their children to be tolerant and accepting of LGBTQ individuals, but the community was objecting to an agenda that went against their religious beliefs.

The council member did not immediately respond to a request for comment.