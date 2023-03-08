Arizona school board faces inferno for terminating contract with Christian university: 'Religious prejudice'

EXCLUSIVE – The Washington Elementary School District in Arizona faced a barrage of criticism for terminating a contract with a Christian university immediately after multiple board members chastised the institution's Biblical beliefs, with the state's superintendent alleging it was an example of "prejudice."

The district had the contract in place with Arizona Christian University for five years, enabling their student teachers to be placed in its schools for field experience. The contract opened up opportunities for recruitment and hiring. On Feb. 23, the board agreed on a motion to dissolve the partnership with the Christian university immediately after multiple board members attacked the institution over its "commit[ment] to Jesus Christ," among other matters.

The Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne told Fox News Digital he believed it to be an example of "prejudice."

"There's nothing more outrageous than religious prejudice," he said. "Prejudice of all kinds have been responsible, in my opinion, for almost all of the evil in the history of humankind… I'm Jewish, and there's an old Jewish expression here. ‘He who expects respect, has to give respect.’ And this is an absolutely outrageous violation of people's religious rights."

The board, on the other hand, had told Fox News that it "is committed to creating a welcoming environment for all our students, families, and staff" and that "we recognize the right of individuals to practice their faith, public schools are secular institutions."

The controversy erupted after board member Tamillia Valenzuela's and another board member's comments at a February meeting.

Valenzuela said, "My concern is when I go to Arizona Christian University's website, [they are] ‘committed to Jesus Christ, accomplishing his will and advancements on earth as in Heaven.’"

"At some point, we need to get real with ourselves and take a look at who we're making legal contracts with and the message that is sending to our community. Because that makes me feel like I could not be safe in this school district ," she said.

Valenzuela describes herself on the district's website as "a bilingual, disabled, neurodivergent Queer Black Latina… who loves a good hot wing (but only with the right ranch) and things that sparkle." She also frequently wears cat ears.

"I want to know how bringing [teachers] from an institution that is ingrained in their values so directly brings impact to three of your board members who are a part of the LGBT community."

"Because if we're bringing people in whose mission [has]… been with their institution's education that very plainly on their website... that above all else, it was to influence people to [be] Biblically-minded. How does that hold space for people of other faiths? How does that hold space for our members of the LGBT community? How does that hold space for people who think differently and do not have the same beliefs?" she asked.

Arizona State Senator Anthony Kern, R., blasted Valenzuela during a meeting, and said, "Valenzuela is impugning the motives of teachers with certain religious beliefs. This is absolute discrimination… This ideology puts America's First-Amendment rights in jeopardy."

School board member Kyle Clayton also blasted the university for "teaching with a Biblical lens."

"I, too, echo what Ms. Valenzuela said when I… looked into not only their core values, but the statement of faith… [which they] ask their students to sign and live by," he said. "Proselytizing is embedded into how they teach. And I just don't believe that that belongs in schools."

The board previously told Fox News that their decision "was based on the board’s commitment to create a safe place for our LGBTQ+ students, staff, and community," which "includes not knowingly entering into partnerships with any organization that explicitly discriminates against protected classes covered by our nondiscrimination policies."

When Fox News followed up asking for evidence of supposed "explici[t]" discrimination, the president of the board Nikkie Gomez-Whaley said they were declining to provide any further comments.

The university released a statement to Fox News Digital that it's exploring its options.

"The school board’s recent decision to ban ACU students from serving as student teachers was done for one reason only: our university’s commitment to our Christian convictions. That’s wrong, it’s unlawful, and it will only hurt the district’s students," ACU President Len Munsil said.

"Religious liberty and freedom of conscience are bedrock American principles. We are exploring our options to defend the rights of our students."