California school broadcasts sexually explicit books, some covering 'pedophiles,' kink and pornographic images

FIRST ON FOX – A California public school library contained sexually charged and pornographic books, including one which discussed a so-called "sexually-mature" 6-year-old boy engaging in sex acts.

Sequoia High School's library's media specialist, Betsy Snow, broadcasted books on TikTok and Instagram. Fox News Digital reached out for comment from Snow, the principal, and the district regarding the books, but they did not respond.

The high school celebrated books challenged by parents around the country in a display for "Banned Books Week."

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER BOASTS 'QUEER LIBRARY' WITH MATERIAL ON ORGIES AND BDSM/KINK

Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin

The book documented the stories of LGBTQ+ youth, and some passages have been criticized as disturbing. The book described a child as "sexually mature" who "hated being a kid."

"I was sexually mature. What I mean by sexually mature is that I knew about sex. From six and up, I used to kiss other guys in my neighborhood, make out with them, and perform oral sex on them. I liked it. I used to love oral. And I touched their you-know-whats. We were really young, but that's what we did... Guys used to hit on me – perverts – pedophiles. I'd see guys giving me a look, and it kinda creeped me out. They would touch themselves, saying, 'Come here, sweetie.' I ran away... By then I hated being a kid, I had a grown-up's mind and thought I was an adult."

Another passage appeared to describe an 8-year-old having sex while he was away from home.

"This was probably one of the best places I have ever been to. The things I did there I probably never would have done had I stayed with my grandmother, to tell you the truth... Two staff members always went with us. One was Kathy, the recreation person, and the other was Franklin... Because we all liked Kathy, anyone who Kathy liked, we liked. They were really good to us. No abuse. No abuse at all. There was sex – what I would call curiosity sex. We were experimenting, isn't that what a kid does at that age?"

CALIFORNIA DISTRICT CURRICULUM CLAIMS THERE'S 10 SEXUAL ORIENTATIONS, INCLUDING SKOLIOSEXUAL AND GYNESEXUAL

This Book is Gay

"This Book is Gay" discusses orgies, kink and sex apps. It was found via Sequoia's online book log called the Follett Destiny Library Manager.

"We in the kink community are aware that there are a multitude of way people can... achieve gratification without touching and without orgasm. So this is all very fuzzy," the book said.

"This Book is Gay" also discusses the casual hookup site "Grindr" and includes detailed information on how to have anal and "girl on girl" sex.

"Let's talk about dildos: I think a lot of people assume that where there is no penis, a desperate sexual void is created, out of which something [bleep] shaped must ultimately slot in order to satisfy," the book said. "I've only every slept with two women who enjoyed using dildos. I hate wearing a strap-on. I've only every done it once and NEVER AGAIN!"

KENTUCKY DISTRICT OFFICIAL INVOKES ADOLF HITLER IN DEFENSE OF 'PORNOGRAPHY' BOOK CHALLENGED BY MOM

The book included information on sex parties and orgies. "Saunas, or 'bath houses,' are dotted all over the country, and they are perfectly legal. People (many saunas run lesbian nights) pay some money to enter and then have a bit of a sauna and some random sex. Again, this is fine as long as you're safe."

CALIFORNIA DAD SAYS 8-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER 'FORCED' TO LEARN ABOUT BEING TRANSGENDER: 'OUT OF LEFT FIELD'

Gender Queer

"Gender Queer" was the #1 most-challenged book in the country in 2021, according to the American Library Association.

The graphic novel has been at the center of debate on whether it is appropriate for schools to have in their classrooms and libraries because of its explicit images of oral sex.

Juliet Takes a Breath

"Juliet Takes a Breath" by Gabby Rivera discusses a woman's journey coming out as a lesbian and contains extremely graphic descriptions of sexual encounters, masturbation and sexual arousal, according to Common Sense Media.

George/Melissa

The book whose former title was "George" is about a fourth-grade transgender girl's journey. Some passages in the book refer to a child's sex organs in crude terms.

"She immersed her body in the warm water and tried not to think about what was between her legs, but there it was, bobbing in front of her," the book said.

In another part of the book, it states, "There was nothing George dreaded more than when boys talked about what was in her underpants."

When George asks a girl named Kelly about not wearing skirts, she said, "I don't wear them to school. Boys are dirty and try to look up them."

"I'd never try to look up your skirt," George replied.

"Of course not. You're not a boy," Kelly said.

Another part of the book discusses Melissa's (formerly, George) experience using the bathroom.

"Melissa locked herself in a stall, delighted for the privacy. She lifted her skirt to see her underwear, covered in tiny red hearts. She pulled it down, sat, and peed, just like a girl… This part of this magnificent day was her personal secret," the book said.

Milk and Honey

"Milk and Honey" by Rupi Kaur is a collection of poetry that deals with themes of femininity, love, trauma and violence. One of the pages depicts a naked woman's legs spread open with a poem in the center. It states, "you have been taught that your legs are a pit stop for men that need a place to rest; a vacant body empty enough for guests, but no one ever comes and is willing to stay."

Black Girl Unlimited

According to Common Sense Media, "There are detailed descriptions of consensual sexual encounters, masturbation, and sexual fantasies… There are many references to adult sexual and romantic themes, including fidelity and cheating in marriage and a woman with a reputation for promiscuity."

The book also contains "graphic scenes of violence."

"A woman puts a knife to her husband's throat and draws blood. A young girl stabs a woman to death. A teen blurs memories of consensual sex with memories of being sexually assaulted by a neighbor," according to the description from Common Sense Media.

AFT UNION PROMOTES METHOD FOR TEACHERS TO HELP KIDS CHANGE THEIR PRONOUNS WITHOUT PARENTS KNOWING

The 57 Bus

The book discusses "restorative justice" in the case of sexual harassment. The book remarks about the male who slapped a few girls' backsides that "suspensions have been shown to disproportionately target African American males."

"Given a choice... participating in a restorative justice circle with the three girls he'd touched, [the male] chose restorative justice. Still, he went into the process annoyed," the book said.

The book also begins with a glossary of terms defining various romantic and sexual orientations as well as gender identities.

Graysexual – Mostly doesn't feel sexual attraction but does occasionally.

Pansexual – Physically attracted to people across the gender spectrum.

Cupiosexual – Doesn't feel sexual attraction, but is still interested in sex.

Cupioromantic – Doesn't feel romantic attraction, but is still interested in romance.

Quoiromantic – Doesn't understand the difference between romantic and platonic love

Neutrois – Doesn't identity as any gender

Gender questioning – Is unsure of where they fit on the gender spectrum

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.