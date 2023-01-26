Parent elected to school board leaks science curriculum that states biological sex isn't binary

An Arizona pro-parent school board member, who was recently elected into office, leaked and alerted parents to a radical science curriculum that is currently being considered in the Peoria Unified School District.

The Arizona school board member, Heather Rooks, spoke with Fox News Digital about the power-switch from being a parent speaking out at the district's meetings to a member of the board.

"Now on the other side. I can go back and ask questions," she said.

Within a month of being at the school board, Rooks leaked a proposed textbook that would be used in the district's high school. She said she was alarmed that the science curriculum discounted the reality of biological sex.

"I mean, these are kids we're talking about. It's not adults making adult decisions. These are children. So their minds are… not developed completely yet," Rooks said.

According to a post by Nicole Solas of the Independent Women's Forum, the textbook said, "The biochemical, physiological, and anatomical features associated with 'males' and 'females' are turning out to be more complex than previously realized, with many genes involved in their development. We now know that sex is not a binary state, with just two defined outcomes."

"Because of the complexity of the genes and proteins involved in sex determination, many variations exist. Some individuals are born with intermediate sexual characteristics, or even with anatomical features that do not match an individual's sense of their own gender ('transgender individuals'). Sex determination is an active area of research that should yield a more sophisticated understanding in years to come."

Rooks blasted the book for pushing an agenda on children, specifically taking aim at the idea of male and female.

"I just don't think it should be in front of the kids," she said.

There are other examples of science being integrated with radical woke ideas.

An "intersectional climate scientist" with a doctorate degree – Dr. Chandler Puritty – rebutted the idea of objective science, Fox News Digital reported.

"I would often be called out for my takeaways and my ideas saying that I am being subjective. When in reality the fact is we are all being subjective. But White men get to ignore the fact that they are being subjective because they are normal, the baseline – because their subjectivity is normalized," she said.

A Minnesota science teacher in the Saint Paul Public Schools district lambasted cell biology lessons, particularly on mitochondrion, for containing "capitalist" propaganda , Fox News Digital found.

Jung proceeded to provide the "perfect example" of how "capitalist indoctrination" is expressed in her seventh grade science classes.

"Seventh grade science… [is] the year that you learn that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell and all this cell biology. So at the end of the unit, I have [students] take a test. And one of the questions is ‘A person says the nucleus is the most important organelle in the cell. Do you agree or disagree, and why?"

"And almost every child says, ‘Yes, I agree. Because without a boss, the cell would be in total chaos.’"

Jung added the students' responses "cracks me up," and went on to claim microscopic bacteria were the "original anarchists."

"Bacteria don't have a nucleus, and they are arguably one of the most successful classes of organisms on the planet. Bacteria out here being the original anarchists, right? No nucleus, no master. Seize the means of metabolism. I don't know. It's funny to me," she said.

Additionally, a Colorado professor said astrophysics is steeped in systemic racism and White supremacy.

Natalie Gosnell, a professor of physics at Colorado College , wants to take an unorthodox approach to teach physics by interpreting it through the lens of race.

"Both artists and scientists are just observing things about the world, making interpretations about those observations, and then sharing their interpretation," Gosnell told Colorado College News.