Conservative comedian: 'Will & Grace' stars weren't misunderstood in anti-Trump tweets

"Will & Grace" stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing knew exactly what they were doing when they tweeted a call for a list of attendees at a scheduled Beverly Hills Trump fundraiser, according to Michael Loftus.

Fellow comedian Whoopi Goldberg's condemnation of the duo was instrumental in getting them to back down, Loftus also suggested Wednesday on "The Five."

"Thank goodness for Whoopi Goldberg -- I completely agree with what she said," Loftus said. "There's no way Eric McCormack was misquoted. He said exactly what he thought: 'Gimme a list of the people going so I know who I don't want to work with.' And Debra Messing was right there to back him up."

The conservative writer and comic called the NBC sitcom stars' messages "terrifying."

Late last week, Messing asked via Twitter for a printed list of those attending a high-dollar fundraiser in the southern California city. McCormack echoed the solicitation, adding it would help him know who, "we don't wanna work with."

On "The View," Goldberg -- who is often a critic of President Trump -- blasted the actors.

"We had something called a blacklist and a lot of really good people were accused of stuff," she said. "Nobody cared whether it was true or not. They were accused. And they lost their right to work ... In this country, people can vote for who they want to."

On Wednesday, McCormack followed up with a statement claiming his original remarks were "misinterpreted in a very upsetting way."

"I absolutely do not support blacklists or discrimination of any kind, as anyone who knows me would attest," the Toronto-born actor said. "I'd simply like to understand where Trump's major donations are coming from, which is a matter of public record."

"I am holding myself responsible for making educated and informed that I can morally and ethically stand by and to do that, transparency is essential."

Messing later tweeted McCormack's social media post, agreeing with the sentiment.

On "The Five," Loftus considered why Hollywood is home to so much anti-Trump and anti-Republican sentiment.

"Hollywood should be filled with Libertarians. It's the most capitalistic, 'follow the American dream' [place]," he said.

He pointed to actor Jim Carrey, who has expressed anti-Trump sentiment through gruesome artwork depicting officials like former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

"Jim Carrey is like halfway socialist now," Loftus remarked, adding the Canadian-born actor began as a struggling comic who eventually made his way to Hollywood and starred in blockbusters like "Dumb & Dumber" with Jeff Daniels.

"To have these people turn their back on the American dream, it's sad, but it is the reality."

In the future, Loftus predicted, anti-Trump celebrities may take a cue from what happened to McCormack and Messing and keep their political expressions "more secretive."