'Will & Grace' star Eric McCormack slammed after calling for blacklisting of Trump donors in Hollywood

"Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack drew comparisons to the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy on Friday after calling for the boycotting of those in Hollywood who attend an upcoming California fundraiser for President Trump.

Canadian-born McCormack, 56, said he wants the Trump donors' names revealed so "the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with."

Trump plans to attend the Sept. 17 fundraiser in Beverly Hills during a trip to California that will also include visits to the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego, The Hollywood Reporter wrote Thursday.

DEBRA MESSING FACES BACKLASH FOR RESPONSE TO 'SICK' TWEET DIRECTED AT MITCH MCCONNELL, DANA LOESCH, OVER MASS SHOOTINGS

Tickets for the Beverly Hills event, scheduled during the week of the Emmy Awards, will reportedly start at $1,000, with packages for couples costing as much as $100,000.

Hosts for the event will reportedly be Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr., Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale and Trump Victory finance chairman Todd Ricketts.

In a Twitter message on Friday, McCormack asked that the Hollywood Reporter name names when it comes to fundraiser attendees.

"Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event," he wrote, "so the rest of us can be clear about who we don't want to worrk with. Thx."

Soon after his tweet appeared, McCormack was blasted on social media, with many of his critics drawing comparisons to McCarthy, whose Cold War efforts to oust Communists from Washington, Hollywood and othere spheres of influence resulted in a Hollywood blacklist of those whose loyalty to the U.S. was questioned.

"Hey @jack is this tweet threatening to "blacklist" American Citizens in Hollywood okay for the good of society?" former "Grey's Anatomy" star Isaiah Washington asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

"How wonderfully fascist of you @EricMcCormack! Yes, how dare anyone in a FREE COUNTRY actually be FREE to support someone that you don’t or have an opinion that differs from yours," actress Maeve Quinlan reacted. "Anyone that doesn’t get in line with your opinion should absolutely be blacklisted from work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCormack is best known for playing Will Truman in the hit NBC comedy, which was revived for three seasons. His co-star, Debra Messing, is also an outspoken critic of Trump and Republicans.