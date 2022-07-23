Dan Bongino: The Pelosis, Bidens and Obamas never have to worry about any 'real accountability'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dan Bongino ripped political elites for claiming to be "public servants" while not having to worry about any real accountability on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: What's the best job in the United States? What's your dream job? If you had the choice right now to snap them fingers, you could pick it right now. What's the job? Doctor? Actor? Professional athlete? I'm going to answer that for you right now. The best job in America — drum roll, please — is obviously being a politician. I mean, come on, man. I mean that, seriously. Where else do you have so much influence with so little accountability? And here's an added bonus for you: You can make oodles and boatloads of cash, get that cheese, while claiming to serve the public. What a gig. I mean, listen, maybe we all had it wrong as kids. Idiots, athletes, doctors — what were we thinking?

Let's start with savvy investor Paul Pelosi, you know, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And together, they are quite the money-making machine there. Paul Pelosi just made a genius financial move, buying at least $1 million worth of computer chip stocks just before a major vote in the Senate to subsidize that same industry. Timely, right? Nancy's office, of course, claims she has no prior knowledge of her husband's trade.

So how much money does Paul Pelosi actually trade on the stock market? Well, take a look over my shoulder here, those are some pretty enormous numbers, and they're all transactions reported by Pelosi just in 2022 — not bad for a politically connected family. Not bad at all, I say. Got to be a politician.

Now, this gem from the New York Post: "Hunter Biden Laptop Shows Dozens of Meetings with Dad, Business Partners." So which is it, Joe? Did Hunter make money on the foreign business deals or not? You know, truth kind of matters. You know, another thing, when I was a Secret Service agent back in the day, it was almost impossible to get a White House tour for my family, and I worked there. Hunter doesn't seem to have any problem at all getting one. I'm calling Hunter next time I need a White House tour. Give me a ring, lend me your number. Like Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden's been in the politics business long enough to know he's too powerful to face any accountability. Best job in America again, being a politician. The best job in America. I guess we know how Hunter Biden now can afford to pay $20,000 a month for his Malibu home. Being a powerful politician or one's son really pays dividends these days, don't it?

So to recap, the political class is sent to Washington to be "public servants," right? Enjoy unlimited access to power. They have multimillion-dollar mansions, their family members who commit actual crimes get slapped on the wrist. They never have to worry about real accountability. Who doesn't want that job? Sign me up, kids.

