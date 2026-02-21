Expand / Collapse search
Former Illinois governor slams Pritzker for ‘malpractice’ as Bears look to flee to red state

Bears call Indiana's stadium financing proposal 'most meaningful step forward' in quest for new facility

Former Illinois governor says Pritzker ‘outplayed’ as Bears eye Indiana move Video

Former Illinois governor says Pritzker ‘outplayed’ as Bears eye Indiana move

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss the potential move of the Chicago Bears to Indiana.

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich argued Gov. JB Pritzker got "outplayed and outflanked" as the Chicago Bears look to leave the state for Indiana.

On Thursday, an Indiana House panel approved legislation to help finance a potential new NFL stadium for the team. The facility could be constructed near Wolf Lake in Hammond, Indiana, just across the state border.

"The Indiana legislature did what it did, and it caught our governor asleep," Blagojevich said Saturday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

National anthem before Seahawks-Bears game at Soldier Field.

A general view inside Soldier Field during the national anthem prior to the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 26, 2024. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"Governor Pritzker really is guilty of gubernatorial malpractice, and this isn't the first time a major business is about to leave Illinois," he added.

Blagojevich blamed the blue state's high taxes as a reason the team may be considering the move, noting other major companies like Boeing and Tyson Foods that have already left.

"He [Pritzker] spent $3 billion on illegal immigrants, migrants, and apparently doesn't have the money or has paid the attention to try to keep the Bears in Illinois," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives of Pritzker but did not immediately hear back. 

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks at a press conference as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson listens, addressing President Trump’s threat to deploy the National Guard and increase ICE enforcement in Chicago.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson push back on Trump’s plan to send National Guard and boost ICE enforcement in Chicago on Sept. 2, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images; Scott Olson)

"He's been outplayed and outflanked by this Indiana governor because his priorities are all about defending sanctuary for illegal immigrants," Blagojevich said.

The Bears released a statement on the development plans, calling them the "most meaningful step forward" in their quest for a new stadium.

Chicago leaders, however, aren't giving up hope. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said during a news conference that the Bears "belong" in Chicago, adding that the door is open for conversations with the team about remaining in its namesake city.

"[Pritzker] turned his back on a working-class fan base of the Chicago Bears," Blagojevich said.

"This would be a disgrace if Pritzker allows the Bears to leave and allows the governor of Indiana to intercept our Bears."

A general view of Chicago Bears helmets

Chicago Bears helmets before the start of the game against Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025, in Paradise, Nevada. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

Pritzker told reporters he was "very disappointed" and caught off guard by the Bears' latest announcement, saying his staff spoke to the franchise for more than three hours on Wednesday.

While Illinois leaders expressed shock at the news, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun revealed the Bears approached his state five months ago after being "rebuffed" by its own government.

"This is dereliction because they've been trying to work with the state, with the city, for three years," Braun said Saturday on "Fox News Live."

The Indiana governor confirmed he has no intention of changing the team’s title, noting that "Chicago Bears" remains an "iconic name" regardless of the zip code. He said he's looking to give the franchise a "better home" in a state where the "dollar goes a lot farther."

