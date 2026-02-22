Witkoff warns Iran is ‘a week away’ from 'bomb-making material' as Trump weighs action

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff warned Saturday that Iran could be "a week away" from having "industrial-grade bomb-making material," raising urgent questions about what President Donald Trump could do next to address the looming threat.

"It’s up to 60%," Witkoff said of Iran’s enrichment level. "They’re probably a week away from having industrial-grade bomb-making material."

The "dangerous" proposition, Witkoff said on "My View with Lara Trump," comes despite Trump’s "zero enrichment" red line, which he accused Iran of violating "well beyond" what a civil nuclear program requires.

"We can't have that," he said. "This is something that they have to stick with until they prove to us that they can behave."

Witkoff told Fox News that the president is "curious" why Iran has not shifted course despite mounting U.S. pressure in the region.

"With the amount of sea power, naval power that we have over there, why they haven't come to us and said, 'We profess that we don't want a weapon?'"

But external pressures are only part of the picture. The Islamic regime faces additional pressures from its own civilians, prompting unrest and state-driven aggression against protesters.

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who has discussed the proposition of Iranian regime change on multiple occasions, has previously expressed faith in Trump's ability and willingness to help topple the regime.

Pahlavi has outlined a series of measures the U.S. could take to weaken the ayatollah, including neutralizing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), cracking down on "ghost tankers" that secretly transport sanctioned oil and fund the regime, expelling diplomats or holding them accountable for criminal behavior, freezing oligarchs’ assets, supporting protesters with internet access and calling for the unconditional release of all political prisoners in Iran.

Witkoff told Lara Trump he met with Pahlavi at the president's direction.

"I think he's strong for his country, cares about his country, but this is going to be about President Trump's policies, not Mr. Pahlavi's policies," he said.

"I think the president is interested in hearing everyone's views. He has no pride of authorship [which] is maybe the best way for me to say it, which I greatly respect because he's open to new ideas and new ways of thinking."

