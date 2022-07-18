Nancy Pelosi called out over husband Paul's stock trades: She's the 'ultimate insider'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., slammed Paul Pelosi following his multi-million-dollar purchase of computer chip stocks prior to a congressional subsidy vote. Comer told "Fox & Friends First" Monday that the move is another "bad example" of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's leadership, noting her husband had made other controversial stock purchases before.

PAUL PELOSI DUI ARREST: NAPA COUNTY DA'S OFFICE REFUSES TO RELEASE BODY CAM FOOTAGE DURING INVESTIGATION

JAMES COMER: This is terrible. This is another bad example of Nancy Pelosi's leadership, and this isn't the first time that her husband did this. He bought stock options ahead of all the Big Tech hearings. Of course, nothing happened there. Nancy Pelosi is the ultimate insider. Not only is her husband buying stock options on a much higher level than the average member of Congress. The average member of Congress, may buy $5,000 or $6,000 of stock. He's buying $500,000 worth of stock. He's buying stock options which expire. To be able to trade stock options profitably, you have to know exactly which direction that stock's going to move, and you can make a huge profit. This is wrong. This is another example of the media turning a blind eye to Nancy Pelosi's bad behavior and unethical behavior.

