Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro dismisses NYT reporting about drama between him and John Fetterman

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro dismissed a New York Times story about his relationship with Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

During the show, host Martha Raddatz asked the Democratic governor to comment on a New York Times article that claimed he and Fetterman "don't speak." Shapiro insisted the report was "not true" and was created by journalists to "conjure up a lot of drama."

Raddatz then asked whether he would support Fetterman for re-election.

"Well, he has to decide if he's seeking re-election," Shapiro said. "That's not for another cycle."

He added, "I don't know if he's running for re-election. I think he needs to decide if he's running, and then we'll make a decision from there."

Raddatz asked Shapiro to clarify whether he meant that he had not yet decided to support Fetterman.

"He needs to decide if he's running for re-election, and then we'll make a determination thereafter," Shapiro repeated.

Though Shapiro did not answer whether he and Fetterman still speak, Shapiro described his relationship with Fetterman as "constructive."

"We have a constructive relationship to try to ensure that the people of Pennsylvania are served. He and I are obviously different people, he casts some votes and takes some positions that I strongly disagree with but at the end of the day my job is to serve the people of Pennsylvania," Shapiro said.

Fetterman similarly declined to endorse Shapiro for re-election in 2028 when repeatedly asked by Politico's Dasha Burns earlier this month.

"I appreciate his service. We both support our services," Fetterman said.

Fetterman's memoir "Unfettered" revealed an incident where he called Shapiro a "f------ a------" over a 2020 parole board dispute, threatening to run for governor in 2022 to primary Shapiro.

"I told him there were two tracks — that one and the one in which he ran for governor and I ran for the Senate (which was the one I preferred)," Fetterman wrote.

Fetterman wrote that his relationship with Shapiro never recovered after their dispute.

"I sincerely wish him the best," Fetterman wrote. "He is a credit to the state and may one day be a credit to the country. I remember fondly the days when we were nobodies trying to climb the ladder. Even if we no longer speak."