Hunter Biden probe: ABC, NBC and CBS skip damning ‘critical stage’ report that charges are on table

ABC, NBC and CBS have given Hunter Biden a pass despite a federal probe into his tax affairs reportedly reaching a "critical stage" as corporate media organizations continue to look away from damning news related to the president’s son.

Hunter Biden, who famously had his scandalous laptop dismissed by much of the media in the run-up to the 2020 election, has been under federal investigation since 2018 and officials are now looking into charges tied to various tax violations, possible foreign lobbying violations and more, according to a source familiar with the matter.

ABC’s "World News Tonight," CBS’s "Evening News" and "NBC Nightly News" didn’t bother to cover the story on Wednesday night, according to a search of the network’s transcripts.

NewsBusters analyst Kevin Tober also noticed that network newscasts avoided that "federal prosecutors are weighing what charges if any to pursue against President Biden’s delinquent son" when the news was vital enough that even CNN couldn’t ignore it.

"Despite the news breaking over an hour prior to the three network newscasts going on air, and even CNN’s Jake Tapper reporting on the latest developments, ABC’s ‘World News Tonight,’ ‘CBS Evening News,’ and ‘NBC Nightly News’ decided to ignore the story and continue their week-long obsession with blaming the mid-July heat wave on "climate change," Tober wrote, calling it "bias by omission."

By Thursday morning, the network newscasts had plenty of time to nail down the Hunter Biden story but they opted to ignore it again.

ABC’s "Good Morning America," "CBS Mornings" and NBC’s "Today" didn’t cover the story on Thursday morning, according to a search of transcripts.

ABC News, NBC News and CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation in Hunter Biden is being conducted by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump. The source familiar with the matter said no final decision has been made on whether to charge Hunter Biden and stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

The federal investigation into Hunter Biden was predicated, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions. President Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter's business ventures with him.

ABC, NBC and CBS recently ignored a controversial stock purchase by Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, who bought over $1 million in a computer chip company just weeks before a potential vote in Congress which would give a massive subsidy to the industry.

