There's a case for an insider trading investigation into Paul Pelosi: Legal expert

Attorney Brian Claypool explained the grounds for an insider trading investigation into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CLAYPOOL: Paul Pelosi got arrested for a DUI. And wait a minute, [Nancy Pelosi] was talking really fast about that. She talks to Paul about that. She called up the PR firm. She called up the criminal defense lawyer. It's ridiculous. The optics here are horrible, and here's why: Because if there is evidence that Paul Pelosi gained confidential information, that would be that there is a bill in the works — $52 billion to help this semiconductor company Nvidia they invested in.

If he had information about that, and it wasn't available to the public — which we don't think it was, to the general public — then at minimum, there should be an investigation of potential insider trading.

