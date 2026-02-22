Newsom says 'fate' will decide if he faces off against Harris in 2028 presidential primary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was vague on whether he believes he and former Vice President Kamala Harris may face off against each other in a 2028 presidential primary.

While promoting his upcoming memoir "Young Man in a Hurry," Newsom was asked by CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" Sunday about his relationship with Harris, whose political career also began in California.

Bash pointed out that Newsom wrote about their "parallel careers," and she wondered whether those careers could potentially "intersect and collide."

"Well, I'm San Francisco now," Newsom joked. "She's [Los Angeles] So we're a little... there's a little distance between the two of us."

"I'm talking about running for president in 2028, the whole country," Bash said.

"That's... fate will determine that. And I've never gotten in the way of her ambition ever. I haven't. And I don't imagine I would in the future," Newsom said.

He added, "You only can control what you can control. I think this entire book is that fundamental lesson, and this notion of controlling what you control and taking responsibility for what you control is a big part of what I try to communicate in this book."

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris' office for comment.

Both Harris and Newsom are considered potential contenders for the 2028 Democratic presidential primary and have fueled speculation in recent months about a presidential campaign. However, neither have officially declared their intentions to run.

A University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll released on Thursday found that former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg topped the list of potential 2028 Democratic presidential contenders.

Newsom and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York were tied for second at 15%, with Harris, the Democrats' 2024 nominee, and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona each at 10%.

