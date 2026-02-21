Democrats have ‘done Jasmine Crockett dirty,’ in attempt to wound campaign, GOP strategist tells MS NOW

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOP strategist Matthew Bartlett appeared on MS NOW's "The Weekend" Saturday, where he argued that Democratic staffers and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" staff did Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, "dirty" earlier this week after not having her on Colbert's show.

Crockett's opponent in Texas' Democratic Senate primary, state Rep. James Talarico, D-Texas, appeared on "The Late Show" Tuesday, sparking controversy after Colbert accused CBS of blocking the interview amid what he described as the FCC's crackdown on the longstanding equal candidate time rule.

On Friday, Crockett said that she had still not been invited to appear on Colbert's show. She previously stated she "received a phone call" on Tuesday, informing her that CBS was told "they could go ahead and move forward with the interview of James Talarico," as long as it provided her, and the other candidate in the race, Ahmad Hassan, with equal time.

CBS denied Colbert's claim that it blocked his interview with Talarico from airing, telling Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "THE LATE SHOW was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico."

MS NOW's Jonathan Capehart asked Bartlett what he thought of the controversy.

"As a conservative, I think there's been a lot of political maneuvering that has been quite impressive. This notion [that] Trump [was] going to stop Colbert in order to stop Talarico — people kind of went with this narrative," he responded. "I'm not sure it's true. I think, candidly, they've actually done Jasmine Crockett dirty."

Bartlett added that he doesn't believe the narrative of President Donald Trump suppressing the interview with Talarico "is reality," and that the state representative "got a nice little bump from this" in terms of fundraising.

Following up on Bartlett’s claim, Capehart asked who the "they" was that he believed had done Crockett "dirty."

"I would say, some of the Colbert media folks and some of the Democratic, you know, staffers with Talarico here," he argued. "So I'm not sure. You know, everyone likes to be the victim. I'm not sure Talarico is the victim of Trump's suppression. I think Jasmine Crockett might be the victim of a false media narrative."

Similar to Bartlett's claim that Talarico likely received a "nice little bump" in fundraising, Crockett told MS NOW's Jen Psaki on Tuesday that the controversy probably gave her opponent "the boost he was looking for."

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS and Talarico for comment. Talarico's campaign declined to comment.

