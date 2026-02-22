Vance slams Dem ‘temper tantrum’ amid DHS shutdown, says Trump won’t back down on border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance tore into Democrats on Saturday, accusing them of forcing a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown and trying to pressure President Donald Trump to abandon his border enforcement agenda.

"What’s become abundantly clear is there is no offer on the table. They’re just throwing a temper tantrum and hoping that the president will give up entirely on the idea of border enforcement," Vance said on "My View with Lara Trump."

"What we will be willing to do is talk to anybody about how we can make the enforcement of our immigration laws easier and smoother. We're willing to have that conversation, but we're not going to give up on the American border," he added.

Vance said he reached out to former Senate colleagues who have relationships across the aisle in an effort to determine what Democrats are demanding in exchange for ending the shutdown.

"I actually talked to a couple of my former Senate colleagues – people who are able to work across the aisle, who have good relationships with Democrats – and I said, ‘Look, please come to me and the president and tell me what is it exactly the Democrats want to allow us to continue to enforce the border? What is it that they're asking for? What policy changes?’" he said.

"We’re not going to agree with a lot of them," he added, referring to potential demands. "But at least let’s put an offer on the table."

Vance also zeroed in on Democratic-led cities that have resisted cooperating with federal immigration authorities, accusing them of creating the very chaos they criticize.

"There’s this crazy narrative in the media that deportations are chaotic, and they’re terrible," Vance said. "When in reality, the only places where deportations are chaotic is in Minneapolis and is in Los Angeles."

He argued that sanctuary policies in Democratic-led states have forced the administration to take a more aggressive posture, saying the president has directed federal officials to continue enforcement even where local leaders refuse to cooperate.

"The president has asked us to continue with the immigration policy," Vance continued, adding that in jurisdictions "that aren’t willing to work with us," the administration intends "to force them to work."

"You saw murders come down by 20% in 2025. A big part of that… is you've gotten these violent criminal illegal aliens out of the country, so we're going to keep on doing that, we're going to keep on working at it," he added.

"I'm sure the Democrats will throw up some obstacles in our way, but we're not going to stop."