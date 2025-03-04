Comic Michael Rapaport slams Canadian lawmaker for attempting to get him barred from doing standup in country

Comedian and outspoken pro-Israel activist Michael Rapaport trashed a liberal Canadian politician for demanding her fellow lawmakers bar him from doing stand-up shows in the country.

In a Monday column for "The Free Press," the actor and comedian called out Canadian Parliament member Heather McPherson after she urged fellow lawmakers to bar him from the country ahead of his show dates in Alberta, Canada this week. He declared that he would be there and even invited her to sit in the front row.

"If you’re reading this, Heather, I have front-row seats reserved for you and the New Democrats. That’s a genuine offer," Rapaport wrote on Monday.

MAHER SHREDS CANADA’S WOKE POLICIES TO FORMER CANADIAN DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER’S FACE

McPherson, a member of Canada’s New Democrat Party, posted her "Statement calling on Canadian government to deny entry to Michael Rapaport" to X on Feb. 27. The statement consisted of an extended X thread in which she brought up the comedian’s "significant criminal history," history of "Islamophobic speech" and history of "inciting violence" as justification for keeping him out of the country.

"We are witnessing an alarming increase in Islamophobia in Canada and globally," she wrote. "All Canadians deserve to feel safe in our communities. New Democrats are calling on the Liberal government to deny entry to Michael Rapaport."

After declaring "Hate has no place in Canada," McPherson tagged several other members of the Canadian Parliament in the post, seeking to make them aware of Rapaport’s upcoming visit to their country.

In his column, the comedian and Jewish advocate called the Canadian lawmaker’s push to ban him from the country the "craziest campaign against me yet," claiming that it is more ridiculous than various anti-Israel groups protesting his shows over his outspoken defense of Israel following the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in the country.

Rapaport’s Wisconsin show was canceled last May after anti-Israel agitators threatened the venue where he was set to perform.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S RESIGNATION MET WITH GLEEFUL REACTION FROM CONSERVATIVES ONLINE: ‘THE WINNING CONTINUES!’

He responded to each of her charges against him, stating, "I have no criminal history other than calling my ex-girlfriend Lili Taylor too many times back in 1997. (I’m not ashamed; I was in love). I have no outstanding warrants. I don’t have any parking tickets. As far as racist Islamophobia, my only phobia currently is of radical jihadists. I’ll admit: I have a phobia of anybody who wants to kill, hurt, or dehumanize Jews."

Rapaport pleaded guilty nearly 30 years ago to aggravated harassment against Taylor, the Hollywood actress who filed a police report against the comic after he repeatedly called her and showed up at her apartment unwarranted in the middle of the night following their break-up.

Rapaport has spoken out often against Hamas sympathizers and anti-Israel agitators on social media following the Hamas terror attack in 2023, especially those demonizing Jewish people on U.S. college campuses. He has continued to demand Hamas return all hostages taken from Israel during their attack.

TRUMP REACTS TO TRUDEAU RESIGNATION: ‘MANY PEOPLE IN CANADA LOVE BEING THE 51ST STATE’

The comedian accused McPherson of ignoring hate against Jews in her own country. "The irony is that McPherson, in her post, asserted that ‘hate has no place in Canada’—except, of course, when hate is directed toward Jews, which Canada apparently has no problem with," he wrote, linking to another Free Press piece reporting that there’s been a "670 percent increase in antisemitic incidents in Canada since October 7, 2023."

He also accused her of using her power to rail against him rather than demand the remaining hostages to be released by Hamas, stating, "Rather than call attention to that—or the horrific antisemitism sweeping her own country—this member of Parliament is spending her capital making pleas to keep me out, rather than fixing whatever is going wrong in her own backyard."

Rapaport declared that he would be there for his two shows on Mar. 6 and Mar. 8, as no one had blocked him from entering the country.

"Luckily, at least for now, it seems Trudeau and his party aren’t listening. I'll still be crossing the border this week," he said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McPherson’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.