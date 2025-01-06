Justin Trudeau's resignation met with gleeful reaction from conservatives online: 'The winning continues!'

Embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked joy among his critics on social media when he announced his upcoming resignation.

Trudeau announced on Monday that he intends to resign as party leader and prime minister after pressure from within his own Liberal Party increasingly grew amid heightened criticisms over his handling of the economy and immigration. He said he will resign once the party selects a new leader.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process," Trudeau told reporters. "Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election."

Trudeau, who led the nation for nearly a decade, has been grappling for months with significant drops in his approval ratings over mounting frustration relating to issues like the soaring cost of living and rising inflation.

Trudeau’s critics across social media, who have condemned him for a variety of reasons ranging from trade policy to the treatment of protesting truckers, were jubilant.

President-elect Donald Trump was one such critic who argued on Truth Social that now was the time to absorb Canada as a new part of the United States.

"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them," he wrote. "Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"

"The WINNING CONTINUES!!!" conservative actor Rob Schneider said. "Bye Bye, JT!! CANADA LIBRE"

TRUDEAU ON THE BRINK AS ALLY, FINANCE MINISTER ABRUPTLY QUITS OVER TRUMP TARIFF THREATS

Actress Gina Carano shared a video clip of the announcement and offered a "Honk Honk" in tribute to "the Canadian truckers and patriots who stood up for freedom and were brutally demonized and for all Canadians future," referencing the viral protests in 2022 against COVID vaccine mandates. She went on to say, "Keep up the fight for some proper leadership that represents you the people."

"Congratulations to Justin Trudeau on his new show on MSNBC," author Carol Roth quipped sarcastically, appearing to joke that Trudeau, like many fallen political figures, would get a job on a liberal news network.

Some commentators reacted specifically to papers at Trudeau’s podium, presumably his speech, blowing away in the wind before his speech even began.

"This is a metaphor for his entire premiership," Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen joked.

Amy Eileen Hamm jokingly referenced a famous quote from "The Help," and suggested "It was just 10 pages in his own handwriting that all read: ‘You is strong. You is beautiful. You is important.’"

"Thank goodness" and "good riddance" posts also littered X after his announcement.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.