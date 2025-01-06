Expand / Collapse search
Canada

Trump reacts to Trudeau resignation: 'Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State'

Trump says if Canada merged with U.S., there would be no tariffs

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Trudeau announces he will resign as Canada's prime minister amid internal turmoil, Trump pressure Video

Trudeau announces he will resign as Canada's prime minister amid internal turmoil, Trump pressure

Canadian Prime Minister Justice Trudeau said he will resign as soon as his Liberal Party selects a new leader. (APTN)

President-elect Trump on Monday reiterated his suggestion that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state, just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plan to resign.

"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

"If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!" he added. 

Sources told Fox News in December that Trump brought up the merger idea to Trudeau in person when the pair met at Mar-a-Lago in late November. 

CANADA’S TRUDEAU ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION FOLLOWING PARTY PRESSURE AMID CRITICISMS OF TRUMP, BUDGET HANDLING 

trudeau-trump-mar-a-lago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in late November to discuss topics like the economy, illegal immigration and a proposed 25% tariff. (Justin Trudeau X)

Trudeau jetted to Trump’s Florida residence unannounced that month after the president-elect threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products. Trump is warning of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico over failures by both nations to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs from those countries into the U.S.  

"We discussed many important topics that will require both countries to work together to address, like the fentanyl and drug crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of illegal immigration, fair trade deals that do not jeopardize American workers and the massive trade deficit the U.S. has with Canada," Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time. 

Trudeau announced earlier this morning that he will resign as prime minister and as the leader of Canada’s Liberal Party. 

TRUMP PLANS TO ‘IMMEDIATELY’ REVERSE BIDEN’S ‘RIDICULOUS’ BAN ON NEW OIL AND GAS DRILLING ALONG US COAST 

Trudeau announces resignation

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with media outside Rideau Cottage on Monday, Jan. 6, in Ottawa. (AP/Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

"I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process," Trudeau said in a Monday morning address. "Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election." 

Trudeau, who has led Canada for nearly a decade, has been grappling for months with significant drops in his approval ratings over mounting frustration relating to issues like the soaring cost of living and rising inflation.  

Trump speaks behind a microphone wearing a blue suit, white shirt and red tie

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Canada. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The long-time prime minister saw an increase in calls for his resignation — from at least seven Liberal Members of Parliament as well as opposition party leaders — following the abrupt departure of his finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, who wrote a scathing letter of resignation mentioning Trudeau's handling of certain economic policies as well as the threats levied by Trump. 

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan, Caitlin McFall and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

