Pro-Israel comedian Michael Rapaport open to President Trump's Gaza plan, says 'nothing worked' before

Pro-Israel comedian Michael Rapaport believes that Israelis and Palestinians have nothing to lose with President Trump’s proposal to have the United States own the Gaza Strip.

In a video posted to social media platform X on Thursday, Rapaport slammed the attempts to broker peace between Israel and the people of Gaza in the modern era, saying "nothing’s worked." He added that people should be open to Trump’s plan because it’s at least something different.

"We’ve tried with the peace accords, the normalizations, the two-state solutions, the this, that, and the third. Every f------ idea has been tried, discussed," he said.

"I don’t know what to tell you. Something needs to happen," Rapaport said in the clip. "They’ve been trying and trying and trying, and Clinton and Obama and Bush and Carter, and every single person has been trying and trying and trying and Golda," he continued, mentioning former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

"And everybody has been trying and trying and trying with these people. Nothing worked. At some point, people have to go, ‘That’s it, man. You can’t figure it out for yourselves, we’re going to figure it out for you.’"

Joking about Gaza becoming one of Trump’s newest real estate projects, Rapaport said, "Mar-a-Lago 2025, motherf-----! Gaza Plaza 2025 motherf-----!’"

"If you’re more offended by the idea of the United States taking over Gaza than what you have seen with your own eyes, for decade after decade, from October 7th, even now — sometimes you have to learn the f------ hard way," the comedian said, concluding his clip.

He captioned the video, stating, "You might not like the TRUMP GAZA PLAZA idea but I don’t know what to tell you at this point. What’s really more offensive????"

In a recent White House press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump announced that the U.S. would take over the Gaza Strip and make it safe again.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too," Trump said on Tuesday evening. "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexplored bombs and other weapons on the site."

"Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," he continued, adding. "Do a real job. Do something different. Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for 100 years."

Trump’s proposal comes just a few weeks after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal, ending the war between the two factions that started with the terror group’s massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The ceasefire, as well as a hostage deal, was officially signed by Israel, Hamas, U.S. and Qatari officials in Doha, Qatar on Jan. 16.