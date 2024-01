Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Actor Michael Rapaport tore into his Hollywood colleagues at the Golden Globes who avoided mentioning the Israeli hostages in Gaza following last year's Hamas terrorist attack.

"I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed, literally. And it takes a lot for me to get embarrassed," Rapaport began his video message Tuesday posted on X. "I'm embarrassed that not one person said one thing, unless I'm mistaken, at the Golden Globes the other night about the 133 hostages that were kidnapped in broad daylight from Israel on October 7th."

"All that billion-dollar Barbie feminism and all these young, conscious actors and actresses and there's hostages that are the exact same age as them. And not one actor, not one director, not one producer, not one comedian- nobody said anything before the Golden Globes, after the Golden Globes, during the Golden Globes, not one person said anything," he said.

The "Boston Public" star went on to offer an apology "on behalf of actors" to Israel and the families of the remaining hostages for the awards show snub.

"I will say on behalf of actors, I apologize for them. I apologize for them," Rapaport said. "I apologize to Israel. I apologize to the hostage families. I apologize to the victims on their behalf. Excuse their ignorance or their fear or whatever was going on. Because Hollywood actors, artists are known to speak out, speak out about everything. And not one person said a word.

He continued, "And I know it's a day late because yesterday I was just like, ‘Do I say anything about this? Am I going to alienate myself from the entire Hollywood community?’ I don't know what kind of conversations are taking place or whatever, but I'm embarrassed. No one person said anything. We as actors, SAG [Screen Actor's Guild], DGA [Directors Guild of America], WGA [Writers Guild of America], we should be ashamed of ourselves. No one said anything. That s--- is embarrassing."

While none of the Globe Globe winners and presenters said anything about the Israeli hostages during the telecast, some attendees were spotted at the award show wearing yellow ribbons pinned to their clothes paying tribute to the roughly 130 captives in Gaza.

Among those sporting the yellow ribbons include "Succession" star J. Smith-Cameron, actor John Ortiz, Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, Amazon Studios exec Julia Rapaport and Mattel chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rapaport, an outspoken supporter of Israel, tore into the Democratic "Squad" members Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last year, accusing them of hating Jews because of their animosity toward the Jewish state.

"You hate the Jews. You've always hated the Jews. It's been one of your agendas to perpetuate Jew hate. Take down your f---ing fake news tweets. Rescind your f---ing comments, rescind your f---ing fake news statements. You're in government you motherf---ers!" Rapaport told the lawmakers in October.