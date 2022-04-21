Rep. Comer on 'Fox & Friends First': Americans are sick and tired of COVID mandates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. James Comer, R. Ky., said Thursday on "Fox & Friends First" that history will show America "lost its mind" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Comer said he places a lot of blame on Dr. Anthony Fauci for being a "drama queen" and that America should never again shut down its economy and schools.

REP. JAMES COMER: Everywhere I go all over the United States, people are sick and tired of these mask mandates. They're sick and tired of vaccine mandates. They're sick and tired of COVID-19. They realize it's serious people who want have been vaccinated and boosted, but it's time to move on. History will show the government lost its mind in shutting down the economy for days and weeks and for making our kids stay at home for over a year worth of virtual learning. This never needs to repeat itself. Hopefully we'll learn from our mistakes in history and move forward. But I blame Dr. Fauci for a lot of this. He's been a drama queen throughout this whole process, and he's just lost the confidence of the American people. There's no need, there's no science. There's no research that shows that Americans need to continue to wear masks on airplanes or anywhere else.

