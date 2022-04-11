Will Cain on 'Faulkner Focus': It's time for 'de-facto president' Dr. Fauci to go away

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain said Dr. Anthony Fauci has served as "de-facto president" during the COVID pandemic, arguing he has "dictated" how Americans have lived for the past two years. Cain explained how "democratically elected leaders" should be guiding Americans as opposed to "unelected bureaucrats" on "The Faulkner Focus."

WILL CAIN: Anthony Fauci has turned into a joke, but we can't just laugh it off because he is in fact the de-facto, domestic president of the United States over the last two years dictating, and I do underline, highlight, and mean dictating, American policy for the last two years, just simply with a press appearance, just simply by giving an interview on CNN. He has dictated the way we have lived our life. It's time for him to go away. Of course, Americans should make individual risk assessments as they should have been, and for that matter, many have over the last two years. Just because Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying it now should not mean it is so, it should have always been so, and what else it should be is it should be goodbye to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Democratically elected leaders should be the ones guiding how we live our lives.

