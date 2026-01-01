Comedian warns 'woke is not dead' as cancel culture still looms over comedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedy may be showing signs of breaking free from "wokeness," but cancel culture is far from over, Fox News contributor and comedian Tom Shillue warned Thursday.

"Woke is not dead," Shillue said during a New Year’s Day appearance on "Fox & Friends," cautioning that efforts to police humor and silence comedians are poised to resurface.

"They’re going to keep coming back with this," he noted.

Pointing to comedian Ricky Gervais, Shillue said even those seen as winning the cultural fight recognize it’s far from over.

LENO SAYS TICKETS SALES ARE UP AFTER HE REMOVED POLITICS FROM HIS STAND-UP, SAYS 'NOBODY WANTS TO BE LECTURED'

Gervais, he noted, has argued that while free speech may have scored recent victories, "the war continues" as activists and platforms look for new ways to censor comedy. However, for now, Shillue said comedians may be in a relatively strong position.

Shillue said modern comedy isn’t about political alignment, but authenticity, even when comedians don’t share an audience’s views.

Though Shillue identifies as right-wing, one of his favorite comedians is British comic Stuart Lee, whom he described as "very left wing."

'ENTOURAGE' STAR JEREMY PIVEN SAYS PEOPLE ARE TOO EASILY TRIGGERED AND NEED TO HEAR EACH OTHER OUT

"I'll go to see him any time because he's brilliant, and I don't have to agree with him," Shillue said. "I like to see people work."

Shillue applied the same standard to Dave Chappelle and pointed to comedian Matt Rife as an example of how the industry’s power structure has shifted.

Unlike past generations, Rife built his career online, bypassing traditional gatekeepers who once dictated who succeeded in comedy.

"This is a guy who came up on the internet, and it shows you these platforms – they used to be the tastemakers," he said. "They used to be the ones we were auditioning for – the gatekeepers."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You would have to go to the Montreal Comedy Festival. You would have to impress these people who work for these big studios or the TV networks or anything. Now, you go straight to the people."

"Matt Rife never would have been invited to the party. He created his own, and that's what people are doing now," Shillue added.