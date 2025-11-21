Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Leno says tickets sales are up after he removed politics from his stand-up, says 'nobody wants to be lectured'

Former 'Tonight Show' host says he removed political content to avoid alienating audiences

Gabriel Hays
Leno says tickets sales are up after he removed politics from his stand up, says 'nobody wants to be lectured' Video

Leno says tickets sales are up after he removed politics from his stand up, says 'nobody wants to be lectured'

Legendary late-night host Jay Leno revealed in an interview posted Thursday that he got rid of all politics from his stand-up comedy sets. 

Legendary late-night host Jay Leno revealed in an interview Thursday that he got rid of politics from his stand-up comedy sets. 

The veteran comic told NBC’s "Today" that his ticket sales have gone up following the decision because he’s not alienating a third of his audience with a political lecture.

"I'm on the road a lot. I just took politics out of it, completely. I know ticket sales are up 20, 30 percent, just because nobody wants to be lectured," he told "Today" anchor Hoda Kotb.

JAY LENO, WIFE MAVIS RELY ON FAITH, FAMILY TO OVERCOME LIFE'S HARDSHIPS

Trump on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno

Jay Leno told "Today" this week that he removed political comedy from his stand-up shows so he's not alienating any of his audiences across the U.S. (Kevin Winter/Getty)

The former host of NBC’s "The Tonight Show" said that comics can play more political jokes on their shows, but when touring to other parts of the country — like red states — they have to tone it down.

In the "Today" segment, first noticed by NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck, Leno said, "When you're on TV and you can play directly to your audience and there's a laugh track. When you go to Indiana or Kentucky or any other place in the country, you're always going to have a third of the people who don't agree with you politically. So why even go there?"

When Kotb followed up by saying it seems trickier to do comedy in the current political climate, Leno disagreed with her, noting his craft has always had challenges.

"I don't think it's any trickier than any other [time]… No. You know, we've always had tough times," Leno said. "It’s not that it's better now … But stuff that used to be the law is now against the law." "And that's great," he added. 

TRUMP PLANNING LAWSUIT OF UP TO $5 BILLION AGAINST BBC OVER EDITED JAN 6 SPEECH DOCUMENTARY

Jay Leno and Mavis Leno pose together in Malibu, California.

Jay Leno and his wife Mavis Leno attend the private unveiling of the Meyers Manx electric automobile at Little Beach House Malibu on August 8, 2022, in Malibu, California. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Asked if he seems hopeful about the future of comedy, Leno said yes.

"Yes, I’m very hopeful. I am optimistic," he replied. "'Cause ultimately, it’s a bit like a donkey — sometimes you gotta hit it in the head with a two-by-four to get its attention, but eventually it will listen."

Leno made similar points in an interview last July, stressing how people don’t want to go to a comedy show to get a political rant.

"And to me, I like to think that people come to a comedy show to kind of get away from the things, you know, the pressures of life, whatever it might be," Leno told Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation CEO David Trulio. 

"And I love political humor, don't get me wrong, but it's just what happens when people wind up cozying too much to one side or the other."

Jay Leno appears on "The Tonight Show" on July 7, 2004, at the NBC Studios in Burbank, California.

Jay Leno appears on "The Tonight Show" on July 7, 2004, at the NBC Studios in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Leno told Trulio he got a kick with people not knowing where he stood politically while hosting his famous late-night show.

"It was fun to me when I got hate letters [like] ‘Dear Mr. Leno, you and your Republican friends’ and ‘Well, Mr. Leno, I hope you and your Democratic buddies are happy' — over the same joke."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

