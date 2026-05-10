CNN commentator sparks live meltdown after praising Spencer Pratt’s ‘common sense’

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CNN panelist Lydia Moynihan and political commentator Leigh McGowan sparred during a heated segment on "Table for Five" over LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt and his comments about homelessness, drug use and public safety in Los Angeles.

"I think Republicans should be taking copious notes because he's literally – you just got to embrace common sense and be normal," Moynihan said during the segment while defending Pratt’s growing online popularity and criticism of city leadership.

Moynihan argued Pratt was resonating with voters by speaking bluntly about issues facing Los Angeles.

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"And he is calling out the fact that leftists in LA seem to be fine with letting people shoot up in front of schools," Moynihan said. "They're fine with dogs getting injected with fentanyl. They're doing nothing."

Moynihan said Pratt’s messaging connected because it focused on issues she argued many voters already agree on.

"And he's calling out some very obvious things that the vast majority of Americans can agree on," Moynihan said. "And he's going viral because of it. People want common sense."

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McGowan pushed back immediately, saying Pratt's comments and political aspirations reflected celebrity culture rather than practical governance.

"Is this common sense for real?" McGowan said. "Like, as an LA voter, as someone that will vote for mayor in Los Angeles, I'm telling you, this is the opposite of common sense. This is so embarrassing."

McGowan criticized Pratt’s background in entertainment and the influencer culture, arguing it did not qualify him to run a major American city.

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"I am so exhausted of being surrounded by this level of idiocy," McGowan said. "This guy is not practical. This man's plan was to live off his reality fame."

McGowan also questioned Pratt's campaign-style promises on homelessness, corruption and "renters' rights."

"He says he's going to end corruption. How?" McGowan said. "He says he's going to have no more homeless. How? He says he's going to have renters' rights. How?"

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Pratt, best known for appearing on MTV’s "The Hills" alongside wife Heidi Montag, has increasingly used social media to comment on Los Angeles politics, homelessness and public safety issues.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Spencer Pratt for comment, but did not immediately hear back.